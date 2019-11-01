A former state senator is trying to win her old seat back and faces a challenge from an upstart competitor in a district where both Republicans and Democrats have won over voters in recent years.
Republican Melanie Sojourner of Natchez unseated longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Dearing in 2011 and held the seat for one term before Dearing won it back in a close race in 2015.
Dearing, who held the office for more than three decades, stepped down at the end of the past legislative session.
Also hoping to take his place is Democrat William Godfrey of Natchez, who comes from a well-known family there and is active in community functions.
The district spans from Natchez to the Walthall County line and includes parts of Adams, Amite, Franklin and Pike counties.
The closeness of the district’s 2015 race, its flip-flopping from Democrat to Republican and back, and the chaotic state of national politics all make this election difficult to call, with the victory possibly coming down to which candidate shakes the most hands.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Melanie Sojourner
Sojourner, 51, noted that Republicans have been in control of the bulk of state politics for the past two terms, and she pointed to some successes, such as improved graduation rates and test scores and lower unemployment rates.
But the GOP’s influence hasn’t been held long enough to see some of the party’s priorities come to fruition, she said.
“The bulk of the meat-and-potato bills are driven out of the House, and that’s the people’s chamber,” she said. “The Republicans just took control of that chamber eight years ago.”
Education has been a major issue during the campaign, and Sojourner said teacher pay should be raised.
“We have to pay our teachers better,” she said.
She also called for better prioritization of how education money is spent locally.
Sojourner also called for making career and technical education a bigger priority.
“These kids can come right out of high school with certifications,” she said, adding that meetings with business leaders have produced wish lists from employers for a well-trained workforce.
Asked about the possibility of rewriting the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, the state’s public school funding formula, Sojourner said that should probably be considered.
“Maybe the MAEP formula is not necessarily the best route to go,” she said, calling the continued debate surrounding its total fulfillment “one of the toughest battles, I think, under the dome.”
Sojourner said she won’t be afraid to support belt tightening across state agencies in order to pay for priorities such as a state employee pay raise.
“We’re going to ask these agencies to make a 1% cut,” she said. “We’ve got state employees who have been working 10-plus years that haven’t had a single raise.”
As for the poor state of rural health care, Sojourner said she doesn’t believe expanding Medicaid is a cure-all.
Many of the financial problems facing rural hospitals are related to reduced reimbursements for care. Under the Affordable Care Act, states could choose to open Medicaid rolls to more people and get reimbursed for 90% of that cost by the federal government. But many of the state’s Republican leaders remain opposed, saying they don’t trust the feds to honor that promise.
Sojourner believes Medicaid has its own share of problems that would just muddy the situation for hospitals if it were to be expanded.
“To sit here and say that the only solution to solving our rural hospital problem is expanding Medicaid is insufficient,” she said.
She believes addressing the shortage of physicians would do more to fix ailing hospitals than adding to the bureaucracy.
Sojourner said that if she’s elected, she’ll be responsive to the district’s residents.
“We have voters from all different walks of life across our district and they have different concerns and needs,” she said.
William Godfrey
Godfrey, 33, said Dearing’s retirement spurred him to make a run for the seat.
“I did think it was a pretty critical time in our state because we’ve got a lot of challenges,” he said. “It’s been frustrating to see a lack of action, a lack of any real seriousness in Jackson on addressing these challenges.”
Godfrey cited health care, education, mental health and infrastructure needs, both in terms of roads and bridges and a lack of a technological infrastructure that he said holds the state back.
Living in a border town, Natchez, Godfrey said he sees a lot of residents crossing the Mississippi River into Louisiana to find jobs for better pay.
Godfrey said he believes expanding Medicaid is the best solution to stanching the state’s healthcare crisis.
“No one should get sick and with a preventable illness and lose their life because there wasn’t a hospital to go to,” he said.
Godfrey said expanding Medicaid would help “hospitals get out from under the weight of uncompensated care.”
He said too many Mississippians worry about their lack of access to healthcare.
“They’re a car wreck away from ... a major financial stressful situation,” he said.
He noted that Louisiana expanded Medicaid and its hospitals are in better shape as a result.
“We’re struggling to keep our hospital here in Natchez and you look across the river and they’re building a brand-new hospital,” he said.
Turning to education, Godfrey said the state has been shortchanging schools by not funding MAEP.
“The best jobs program that our state can invest in long term is education,” he said.
Godfrey said Mississipi is one of the only states without universal preschool, and he’d like to see that change as well.
He said lawmakers should do more to raise teacher salaries to make them more competitive with neighboring states, noting that the teacher shortage in the state is “at a crisis level.”
Godfrey said the state also is shifting the burden of providing mental health care to counties, which is adding to the expense of local government and leading to a hodge-podge of access to care.
As for infrastructure, he said Mississippi needs to take bold action, even if it means raising the gas tax.
“If that’s the option, then yeah, we’ve got to do something,” he said. “Whatever the solution, to me, something has to happen because you can’t just let your infrastructure deteriorate.”
And when speaking about infrastructure, he’s just as emphatic about technology as he is roads and bridges.
“It’s 2019 and the economy is changing and we need to make sure everybody, no matter where they live in Mississippi, has access to high-speed internet and cell service,” he said.
Godfrey said the state should also make changes to its political process by allowing early voting, subjecting legislators to the open records laws and introducing more campaign finance reform.
