LIBERTY — Amite County School Board meetings will once again be open to in-person attendance starting with the June 24 public hearing for next year’s budget and continuing with the regular meeting July 8.
It’s part of Superintendent Don Cuevas’ goal to improve communication with parents and the public, one of three main goals he has for the coming school year.
Cuevas’ strategic action plan, approved by school board members at Thursday night’s meeting, aims to increase student achievement, improve communication and improve the district’s technological capabilities.
The district’s letter grade rising above F is Cuevas’ main indicator for improving performance, according to his plan.
Having elementary proficiency in math, reading and science as well as high school proficiency in Algebra I, biology, English II and U.S. history both increase by a minimum 3% in state testing is also how Cuevas hopes to improve his first priority, student achievement.
“There’s nothing more important than that except studeny safety,” he said. “We’re going to move the district from an F district. We’re not going to be an F district.”
Maintaining up-to-date Facebook pages for each school, opening more two-way communication with parents and establishing a monthly newsletter are the other ways the district wants to improve communication.
To improve the district’s technology, Cuevas plans to replace older file servers, install a new phone system in all buildings and add new security cameras in gyms, stadiums and parking lots.
“We’re going to work on them all year long. We’re going to keep pushing ourselves,” Cuevas said in his report to board members.
The school board hired Marino McDaniel, who previously served as Amite County Elementary assistant principal, to take on the role of elementary principal.
Current elementary Principal Jasmine Jackson will become the high school principal in the coming year, and current high school Principal Neal Smith will become the career and technical director.
Besides reopening board meetings, the district is hopeful that most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in time for the fall semester.
Cuevas anticipates that split schedules offering virtual, hybrid and regular attendance will be a thing of the past and that remaining precautions will begin to phase out by the end of June.
“We’ll be having regular school come August, on regular days, so we’re very happy about that,” he said.
He reminded the board that those plans could change depending on state mandates. Some precautions such as closed water fountains may also stay in place.
In financial matters, the board pledged $465,000 from the Education Enhancement Fund to build its new track at the high school, and $67,112 was moved from the Section 16 fund to a special state bond account to complete the district HVAC project.
Also at the meeting, board members:
• Accepted the resignation of speech pathologist Micaela Andrews.
• Hired Triple B Tree Service & Removal at $3,500 per day to clear trees for the track work.
• Accepted the bid of Buffalo Services Inc. to provide diesel at $2.47 per gallon and gas at $2.31 per gallon. No bids were received for oil. The board will re-advertize.
• Re-approved board attorney Nathaniel Armistad to that position for the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.