Southwest Mississippi Community College has been invited for the third straight year to compete among the nation’s top community colleges for a $1 million prize.
The Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is a renowned honor for high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.
Eligibity to compete for the prize is based on improving student outcomes, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity.
The competition is open to 150 community colleges, which represents just 15% of community colleges nationwide.
The prize will be awarded in 2021.
The community colleges named eligible to compete for the honor were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.
The colleges are located in 39 states in urban, rural and suburban areas, serving as few as 500 students and as many as 75,000.
Other Mississippi community colleges competing for the prize include Copiah-Lincoln Community College, East Central Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Holmes Community College, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
