The Mississippi Court of Appeals unanimously granted a Pike County woman’s appeal in the wrongful-death case of her relative, saying a judge should have allowed testimony from an expert witness.
The ruling allows Lindy Speights to have her lawsuit retried in circuit court.
Speights filed suit against Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center as the administrator of Sherman Ward’s estate. Ward died March 27, 2015 after requiring intubation, dialysis and other treatment.
Pike County Circuit Judge Michael Taylor issued a summary judgment against Speights when Dr. Clifton Williams, who was sued over the wrongful death, made a successful request to exclude her medical witness from testifying at trial.
Ward’s worsening kidney function required him to be on dialysis while suffering from other symptoms, including sepsis, delirium and multisystem organ failure.
He underwent multiple CT scans that required doctors to put dye in his veins, which Speights claimed led to Ward’s death.
Testimony from her expert witness, Dr. Steven Weisbord, was denied because he was not trained in emergency medicine, although he is a nephrologist. Speights claimed the circuit court erred when it excluded him from the record.
The Court of Appeals agreed and reversed Taylor’s summary judgement.
“While his education and background preclude him from testifying to the standard of care for emergency medicine, it is still within his realm of expertise to discuss the standard of care surrounding CT scans in relation to the kidneys,” Appeals Court Judge Latrice Westbrooks wrote. “Notably, Dr. Weisbord’s proposed opinion remained within his realm.”
Westbrook said Weisbord’s knowledge on the subject is pertinent to the case.
She also noted that the Mississippi Supreme Court has stated “it is not required that an expert in a medical-malpractice case be of the same specialty as the doctor about whom the expert is testifying.”
