Several years ago, when Lamonte Lott was a toddler, he, his mother Vickey and older brother Leon were involved in a bad wreck on Delaware Avenue in McComb.
For Lamonte, now 10, the injuries were more psychological than physical.
“I remember all the police and firefighters and I had gotten scared,” he recalled.
“When we were driving, I’d get scared when I hear some police. My mom said at night I’d be sleepwalking and crying.”
The problem became so bad that Lott took her son to a doctor.
“The doctor said to get him counseling, and they recommended finding a good police officer to work with,” she said.
Lott, who lives in Magnolia, turned to Sgt. Jessie Caston of the Magnolia Police Department.
“I just asked him could he work with my son,” she said. “He took the time out with him and worked with him.”
Caston was also a school teacher and guidance counselor, so he knew a thing or two about working with kids.
“I met up with him when I was off duty, and when I was on duty I showed him the lights, the sirens,” Caston said. “I taught him we were humans, too, but when we put on the uniform, our job is to protect and serve the community and hurt no one.”
Lamonte was intimidated at first.
“He would stand back a little bit until we got that bond,” Caston said.
“When he first saw him in the police car, he was afraid,” Lott said. “It took a minute for him to get used to the police car and go up to him.”
“I learned not to be afraid, and I learned that they weren’t going to do anything,” Lamonte said. “Police aren’t going to hurt us.”
Lott recently posted a photo on Facebook of Caston with Lamonte and Laila taken years ago, along with her testimonial.
“I had read it again and it brought tears to my eyes,” Caston said. “It’s something that I always remembered because I helped Lamonte and we became close.”
“I appreciated it because I just saw how petrified and scared he was, and he (Caston) took him to work with him,” Lott said. “Now he’s more comfortable going around policemen.
“I just really appreciate him (Caston) for everything he did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.