Lack of regulations on event centers vexed McComb officials looking to better define the form of business.
A resident asked to address the city board about event centers on Tuesday but did not show, leading the board to discuss the issue itself.
Selectman Ronnie Brock mentioned an event center in his ward that had previously been a night club and bar.
He said if the owner wanted their orignal privilege tax license changed to an event center, they would have to go back before the planning board because it was labeled as night club in the orignally approved license.
Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green agreed and said the owner had reapplied for the businesses privilege licence as an event center and nightclub, but ran into problems because the city only allows for one business description.
The owner chose event center.
“We don’t have anything to speak on in reference to event centers in our code,” Green said. “Those types of businesses we don’t have anything.”
Selectman Devante Johnson said any business could operate as one without city regulation.
“We really don’t have a definition of an event center in our code, so that club can technically be an event center, right?” he said. “The code doesn’t address event centers, so if I am in a commercial area, I can go open a building and classify that as an event center and there’s nothing in the code that speaks to how I operate that, correct? That was my point.”
Green said event centers and night clubs are different. He said he previously wrote an ordinance about event centers for the board to consider, but the issue died after selectmen didn’t offer a motion to discuss it.
“The code lacks so much. The ordinance that I wrote, I will continue to reference because for this situation it would have helped us totally,” he said. “We didn’t have anything in place, so I wrote a five-page ordinance and it didn’t get a second motion. This forces me to be creative and trying to figure out ways to enforce code when I don’t have any backing.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked Green to bring the proposed ordinance back before the board.
Selectmen Donovan Hill, Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos were absent from the informal meeting.
