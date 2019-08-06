Filled-in ballots left at area churches did not come from the Pike County Democratic Executive Committee, said committee spokesperson Lexie Elmore.
Elmore said someone has been leaving official-looking ballots with boxes checked for Democratic candidates on vehicle windshields at churches.
“That ballot did not come from the Democratic Executive Committee,” she said.
With Democratic candidates running against each other in today’s party primaries, it would be improper for the Democratic party to single any of them out, she said.
“We do not select candidates during the primary,” Elmore said. “We cannot support a Democrat if there’s more than one Democrat on the ballot.”
