A proposal to rent a building for the Pike County public defenders’ office failed on a 2-3 vote Friday, meaning the employees will be without any sort of office space.
Board president Sam Hall suggested renting a building owned by attorney Dee Shandy across from the courthouse for $700 a month.
“This is a pressing issue,” Hall said. “They’ve got to have somewhere to go. This is something we have to do.”
County administrator Tami Dangerfield said Shandy originally asked $1,000 per month but lowered her price. Supervisors had inquired about renting the building on a month-by-month basis but Shandy preferred a year at a time, Dangerfield said.
The public defenders — three attorneys and an investigator — have been using the Election Central building behind the courthouse, but it’s being renovated with grant funds and will be occupied by election commissioners soon, displacing the public defenders.
Hall suggested renting Shandy’s building for a year, at a total of $8,400, while a county building is renovated for public defenders to move into.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky put that in the form of a motion, opening the way for discussion.
Supervisor Robert Accardo said the Board of Supervisors building on South Cherry Street could be usable with little expense.
“That building is not glamorous and it’s not gorgeous but it’s functional,” Accardo said.
Hall cited an inspection by architect Steve Cox saying the building needs extensive repairs.
“Yes, it might could be used for something, but for a professional group to represent the county, we need to put them somewhere,” Hall said.
He suggested the old health department building on Highway 51 North, Magnolia, could be renovated in the future.
“In the meantime they’ve got to have somewhere to work,” Hall said.
Accardo said problems with the Cherry Street building are minor and easily fixed. He said the building is currently being used by the election commission, of which he used to be a member.
“I worked in that building for eight years a minimum of three days a week,” he said.
Accardo downplayed the health department building, saying it’s been vacant for over a decade and could have significant issues, such as plumbing and heating-air conditioning. Installing fiber-optics cable alone would cost $4,000 to $5,000, he said.
“If we’re going to touch that building on 51 we need a comprehensive plan,” Accardo said.
Hall said that could be done while the public defenders are in Shandy’s building.
Bowsky said supervisors have been “kicking this thing around” long enough.
“We are not doing what we’re supposed to do by the public defenders,” Bowsky said. “They need an office. Let’s do what needs to be done.”
He read from Cox’s report, which said the Cherry Street building needs “substantial work to meet current building codes.”
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said state law briefly addresses what supervisors must do regarding public defenders.
“You are required to provide an office,” Dowdy said. “It does not describe it. It does not provide minimum standards.”
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry suggested taking the money that would be spent on rent and hire a contractor to repair the Cherry Street building immediately “instead of throwing the money away in rent.”
When Bowsky’s motion to rent Shandy’s building failed to get a second, Hall said, “Y’all want them to just work out of their car, work out of their trunk.”
Dowdy told Hall that as board president he can second a motion if no one else does. Hall did so, and the motion died 2-3, with Bowsky and Hall in favor of renting the Shandy building, and Accardo, Fortenberry and Jake Gazzo against.
