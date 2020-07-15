With city hall closed due to coronavirus, McComb’s former police chief will not have a hearing today with the city’s Civil Service Commission — a hearing most of the board opposes anyway.
In documents sent to the commission on Friday, city attorney Angela Cockerham laid out the board’s case for former Police Chief Damian Gatlin’s dismissal in April, citing the city’s special charter and claiming the commission has no jurisdiction in the matter.
“The chief of police of the city is not subject to civil service protections under the terms of the city charter,” Cockerham wrote. “The Commission’s decision to grant Mr. Gatlin’s request for an investigative hearing ... was in error, and the Commission should dismiss the investigative hearing proceedings.”
Cockerham noted after 1975, the city’s charter was amended for the police chief to be appointed by the city board. Cockerham said the chief serves at the will and pleasure of the board, meaning he can be fired by vote for any reason at any time.
The commission usually holds an investigatory hearing to determine if there were any political or religious motivations behind a termination and if the firing was done in good faith.
“The Commission has no authority to conduct such a hearing regarding a disciplinary action taken against the chief of police,” Cockerham said. “Section 6 of the city’s charter explicitly makes the chief of police terminable at will and in the sole discretion of the Board of Mayor and Selectmen.
“The Board is not required to establish the reasons it terminated Mr. Gatlin.”
Cockerham said the city’s special charter supersedes any statute or governing document held by the commission.
Cockerham said the special charter was not superseded when the state Legislature applied the civil service statute to McComb.
That’s the crux of Civil Service Commission Chairman Don Lazarus’ argument in favor of holding a hearing.
Lazarus also cited another state law says police chiefs are protected under civil service laws.
“When the legislature added McComb to the list of municipalities required to form civil service commissions, it did not specify which, if any, of the civil service commission laws were to supersede any potentially contradictory language within the special charter,” Cockerham wrote. “Had the legislature intended to supersede Section 6, it could have done so explicitly. Instead, it only chose to require the city to create a civil service commission without specifying whether the chief of police was subject to its protections.”
Cockerham also said a position can only have civil service protection if it is a permanent position: when a police chief is appointed, his contract ends when the board’s ends.
“The appointment of all city officers, including the chief of police, is for a fixed term that is coextensive with the term of the Board of Mayor and Selectmen,” she said. “Therefore, no chief of police in McComb is ever permanently placed in his or her position.”
Cockerham asked for Lazarus to recuse himself from the hearing, saying he is unable to remain impartial.
She said Lazarus made several statements during a recent court hearing indicating he has already “made up his mind.”
Lazarus has said Gatlin was never given a reason for termination and that the city violated Civil Service Commission rules in firing him.
“At the very least, these statements remove the appearance of impartiality from the Commission’s investigative hearing if Commissioner Lazarus participates,” Cockerham said.
Gatlin has since been hired as an investigator with the District Attorney’s office.
