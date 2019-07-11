Magnolia physician Dr. Luke Lampton has been reappointed to another six-year term on the Mississippi State Board of Health.
Gov. Phil Bryant reappointed Lampton, as well as Elaine Anthony of Madison and Bobby Moody of Louisville, to the board, health officials announced Wednesday.
Lampton was first appointed to the board in 2006 and has since served in such positions as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Ad Hoc Task Force on Hospital Certificate of Need (CON), and Chairman of the Ad Hoc Task Force on Nephrology CON.
“I am honored to serve another term helping this essential state agency achieve its important work,” he said.
“The coming years will be challenging for our state and nation, and we must maintain the high quality of our department in order to face those serious public health challenges. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to impact positively the health of all Mississippians.”
