A Brookhaven barber is being remembered following his death from COVID-19 over the weekend.
Eugene Thompson, the owner of Taper Nation barbershop, was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 22 and died Saturday, his sister Dedra Edwards told WLBT-TV.
Thompson is reportedly the first Lincoln County resident to succumb to the virus, although state health officials had yet to include his death in daily statistics as of Monday.
Edwards said Thompson was feverish on March 17, so he got tested and went into self-quarantine that day. He posted to his Facebook page that his shop would be closed.
Thompson was hospitalized on March 19. His test came back positive on March 22 and his family learned Saturday that his heart stopped and he could not be revived.
Edwards took to Facebook to thank everyone who shared condolences.
“On behalf of my family, we want to thank everyone so much for all your prayers, calls and messages,” she wrote Sunday. “Words cannot express how grateful we are to our Brookhaven community, our family and our friends for all you have done to help us get through this difficult time.
“It brings us great comfort to see all the many posts and memories you have of my brother Eugene Taper Thompson. We are still processing all of this.”
Edwards said Thompson’s family will have a small private funeral on Thursday and a larger celebration of his life later.
“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers, especially his children and grandchildren,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,738 with the number of confirmed deaths up eight for a total of 51.
Pike County had 28 confirmed cases — an increase of two from Sunday — with no deaths listed for the county, but there is at least a confirmed case at a long-term care facility in the county.
State health officials said Monday they are not naming the facility, citing concern for patient privacy laws.
Amite County’s cases remained at with one death, and Lincoln County has gained two cases for a total of 18.
Wilkinson County had 30 confirmed infections and three deaths, reflecting no change from Sunday’s numbers.
Lawrence County increased by one case for a total of five, while Walthall County stayed at 12 and Franklin County stayed at five.
Long-term care facilities in Amite, Lincoln and Wilkinson counties have also reported at least one case of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.