McComb city and fire department officials welcomed a new fire truck that will be assigned to Station No. 3 in East McComb. The truck, made by Rosenbauer America, went into service on Thursday and was sorely needed in McComb’s aging fire fleet. It’s adorned with the words ‘East Side Pride’ and pays tribute to two deceased firefighters, Hank Moore and Douglas Glass.
Weather
Stocks
Gas Prices
|Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi
|Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘A form of closure’
- Coroner: overdoses on rise in Amite
- Alleged accomplice says he helped burn body
- Bear with us
- Alford Harris Jr.
- Vaccinated nursing home residents infected with S. African variant
- Girl reported missing in Amite County
- Portraits of strength
- Glen Houston
- Man sentenced for assault, burglaries, gun charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- City to readvertise for clerk’s job (1)
- The state we should envy (1)
- Damian Matthews (1)
- ‘Granddaddy’ a role model for the generations (1)
- From the bookshelves (1)
- Charley Johnson (1)
- Norma Hamilton (1)
- Help wanted (1)
- Armistad named Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year for Mississippi (1)
- A small-town Mississippi story (1)
- Alleged accomplice says he helped burn body (1)
- Risky roads (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.