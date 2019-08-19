A U.S. Census Bureau official asked Pike County supervisors to spread the word for everyone to participate in the 2020 census. Ironically, the people who stand most to benefit from an accurate count are the least likely to participate, said Kristi Hicks, Mississippi Partnership Specialist for the Census Bureau.
“We want to make sure every resident gets counted,” Hicks told supervisors Thursday.
In mid-March residents will get notices in the mail about the April 1 nationwide count. They can respond via mail, online or by calling a toll-free number.
Many people are at risk of not responding, including prisoners, college students, homeless people and longterm visitors at a household.
“The reason we want an accurate count is the number of Congressional seats,” Hicks said, noting Mississippi went from five to four Congressmen after the 2010 census.
Federal funding relies on census figures as well, she said, citing such programs as school Title 1, child nutrition, child disability, WIC (women, infants and children), housing, foster care, Headstart, Medicaid, Medicare, federal highways and bridges.
“We are all recipients of federal funds in some way,” Hicks said. “It’s important for citizens to understand how important the census is.”
The count is conducted every 10 years, and Hicks said Pike County had an estimated 64% response rate in 2000 and 66% in 2010.
She said census information is confidential and, with the exception of numbers, is not shared with other government agencies such as law enforcement or the Internal Revenue Service.
“Your information is confidential and your privacy is protected,” Hicks said. “When you put that information in, you’re just a number, you’re just a statistic.”
At her request, supervisors passed a proclamation pledging their cooperation with the effort.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked Hicks if she would be available to speak to groups around the county. Hicks said, “Whatever you need, we are here to assist you.”
Bowsky then asked why some people don’t participate.
“A lot of residents do not have a full understanding of why we take the count,” she said.
Some have a mistrust of government, especially if they fear some sort of prosecution.
People in poverty are the least likely to participate, yet they stand to benefit the most, Hicks said.
“It’s unfortunate because people who live in poverty are the ones who are receiving most of the federal benefits.”
In other business, supervisors:
• Received a final report of the grand jury empaneled in January, noting it had returned an additional 35 indictments for a total of 130, nine additional no-bills for a total of 39, six remanded cases for a total of 28, and 17 cases continued for further investigation. The jury also found county finances to be in good order and jail inmates securely housed and humanely treated.
• Approved a list of 13 unmarked vehicles for the sheriff’s department.
• Noted the hiring of Edward Sones Jr. as part-time sheriff’s deputy, the resignation of Sherry Williams from accounting, the discharge of Bradley Thornhill from the road and bridge department, and the retirement of Ray Whatley from road and bridge.
• Agreed to advertise to fill an accounts payable position in the county administrator’s office.
• Approved a $352 travel advance for sheriff’s employee Mark Thompson to attend a five-day basic sniper course at Athens, Ga., in September.
• Heard a suggestion from board president Chuck Lambert that the county conduct its own house count for garbage pickup before asking Waste Management to do so. Earlier Lambert had suggested a joint count. He said Waste Management is billing the county for 9,750 houses, yet the county has just 9,049 active accounts.
• Accepted recommendations from the tax assessor on objections to the 2019 tax assessment rolls.
• Noted the receipt of tax redemption settlements from the chancery clerk. Lambert said the state audit department requires the settlements to go in supervisors’ minutes each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.