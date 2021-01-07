75 and up can get vaccine

Mississippians 75 and older can start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, state health officials announced Wednesday, the first day a state-run drive-thru vaccination clinic opened in Pike County.
Also eligible for the vaccine are health care workers including nurses, physicians, emergency medical services, technicians, pharmacists, dietary and food staff and environmental services staff.
Nursing home employees and residents are eligible to start receiving the vaccine as well, but through a separate program run by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
Health officials said in a news conference Wednesday that appointments for vaccinations may be scheduled at covidvaccine.umc .edu or by call (877) 978-6453.
The line is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
“It’s better to go online. It’s going to be quicker,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
At the Pike County Health Department on Wednesday, state health officials and Mississippi National Guard medics were giving vaccines to health care workers as they drove through and sat in their cars under a tent. After getting their shot, Guard members directed them to wait in the parking lot for about 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t experience any immediate side effects.
Pike County is one of 18 drive-thru locations in the state. Dobbs said it takes a little more than 20 minutes for the whole process.
“The work flow has been very efficient. People have been able to get in and out without any difficulty,” he said.
Vaccinations will be given on Wednesdays and Fridays in Pike County, while testing will be done at the health department on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Medical clinics and community health centers received vaccines this week and are taking appointments for vaccinations for eligible people as supplies become available, Dobbs said.
He said patience will be needed in terms of both waiting to get the vaccine and waiting for its effects to help make the pandemic a thing of the past.
“Even thought the vaccine is rolling out it will be months before we see anything that looks like herd immunity,” Dobbs said. “... Demand is going to outstrip supply a little bit, so patience is going to be warranted.”
Dobbs said the state gave the greenlight for its estimated 200,000 residents over the age of 75 to begin receiving vaccinations early.
“We had a few appointments available in our drive-thru and we didn’t want those to go unused,” he said. “We did start allowing people who are 75 and older to start getting vaccinated.”
He said residents 65 and older should be able to sign up for vaccinations in the next week or two.
Dobbs said he’d like to see more people in long-term care facilities getting vaccinated, noting that the vaccination rate in that population is only around 20% to 30%. However, most area nursing homes reported this week that they have yet to receive their allotment of vaccines.
“It’s very vexing, it’s very disturbing. We’ve got to get a lot of these folks immunized because if we don’t more deaths are going to continue,” he said.
Dobbs said health officials are fighting a wave of misinformation about the vaccine as well.
“We want everybody to not only have access but to have faith and trust in the vaccines,” he said. “I think the science is strong, those who viewed the safety and efficacy, they were not political appointees.”
Dobbs said he received his second and final dose of the vaccine on Wednesday and felt fine, adding that reports of side effects, including arm soreness, fever and achiness, have been rare.
“I’ve seen less than what I thought we would have seen. That’s been a pleasant surprise,” he said.
People who have already had COVID-19 “tend to have more inflammatory symptoms” after receiving the vaccine, Dobbs said.
Asked about the state of hospitals, Dobbs said most are operating in crisis mode as virus cases continue to surge, with the state reporting 2,791 new cases and 38 deaths on Wednesday. The deaths included one each in Pike, Lincoln and Lawrence counties and two in Franklin County.
Dobbs recalled one instance of a COVID-19 patient being treated in an ambulance for five hours because no bed space was available at the hospital.”
“Mississippi’s health care system is overwhelmed. We’re doing things that are not normal health care,” he said. “The ERs are backed up. You may not get in for 12, 15 hours sometimes. The ERs have become ICUs. ... There is no telling how long people have to wait.”
