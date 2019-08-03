A Liberty man faces felony drug charges following his arrest at a traffic checkpoint on Friday, Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Jeffrey Knox, 34, of 3963-B McClain Road, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and charged with two counts of narcotics possession with intent to distribute.
Knox was stopped at a checkpoint on Meadville Road and deputies along with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested him after a records check indicated he was driving with a suspended license, Wroten said.
Officers searched his vehicle and allegedly found marijuana, a handgun and $2,977 cash before executing a search warrant at his residence, where drug agents allegedly recovered 315 grams of marijuana.
