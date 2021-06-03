Snuffed out

A 20-year-old man accused of setting the McComb Railroad Depot on fire allegedly told police he did it because he was distraught after his mother kicked him out of her house.
Markez Belmont Smith of McComb was charged with first-degree arson early Tuesday afternoon — a little more than 48 hours after the fire broke out late Sunday morning — after he allegedly admitted setting the fire, McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said. No bond had been set as of Wednesday.
“This could not have been done so quickly without the help of the McComb Fire Department and its investigators. They played a huge part in solving this case,” Ward said.
An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the blaze had intentionally been set after looking over the ruins Wednesday morning.
Ward said the arrest was a joint effort between the McComb Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s office, noting video surveillance from the scene allegedly showed Smith light the fire.
Officers, along with fire department investigators, arrested Smith without incident at 12:30 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, using trained dogs, were able to confirm the arson after a 11⁄2-hour investigation, Ward said.
Ward said Smith told detectives that he was angry and depressed after his mother kicked him out of the house.
“This is a tragic event. It’s a sad situation,” Ward said. “The history, the memories, they can’t be replaced. We will all have to start back and pick of the pieces.”
Ward said Smith often takes walks around the city, and Ward often had seen him and spoken with him in the past.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said he was proud of the joint operation between the fire and police departments.
“Once the guys got a still picture from the security camera and we got a lucky break,” McKenzie said. “Our fire investigators and detectives have a pretty good working relationship. That relationship cerealinly makes a huge difference.”
McKenzie said the department’s fire investigators also receive law enforcement training.
“This relationship is the culmination of years of effort to make it where they are able to work together and this is the result — good police work from the department and good investigative work on our investigator’s part,” McKenzie said.
Speaking at Tuesday’s city board meeting, McComb Railroad Depot Museum director Ralph Price praised all of the firefighters for their efforts, as well as the concern and attention the board had for the tragedy.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t come and publicly thank you and everyone who responded to the tragic fire of the museum,” Price said. “The skill, the training and the bravery were on full display with the McComb Fire Department as well as responding fire departments. I want to personally thank all of you for your calls, prayers and concerns for us.
We are stunned by a loss like this, but working together we have full confidence that we can rebuild. We are committed to reestablishing this precious asset that we have at the City of McComb. It is unique. It tells our history and brings people together.”
