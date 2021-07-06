A man whose burned body was found outside Summit last week died of gunshot wounds, according to preliminary autopsy report.
Pike County Coroner Wally Jones confirmed the findings of the report listing the cause of death for 20-year-old Derecus Conerly on Monday morning.
The report from the Mississippi Crime Lab said Conerly died of three gunshot wounds, one each in the head, mouth and neck, and no other factors led to his death.
Conerly was found dead on Jeanette Lane just north of Summit on the afternoon of June 28 near his white Kia Optima, which also had been burned.
His family reported him missing days earlier, saying he was last seen in his car on June 25.
Officials were able to identify Conerly through his fingerprints last week.
Meanwhile, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the case, but officials had no new developments to report on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.