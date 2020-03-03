TYLERTOWN — School bus cameras are difficult to keep in operation, Walthall County school board members learned Tuesday.
Their operation “is there one minute, and then it’s not,” Superintendent Wade Carney said. “It’s hit and miss. We bought some new cameras, and we’d like to be able to say that they’re there.”
Assistant superintendent and federal programs coordinator Andy Brock said the district had replaced all of the district’s bus cameras once, but “they need to be checked on a regular basis,” because of the wear and tear caused as buses bump over rough roads.
Board member Deloris Breland questioned the cost of cameras, saying the district had spent thousands before installing cameras.
“You can go to Walmart and get a camera for $10,” she said.
Brock noted that the first cameras the district bought and installed were attached to hard drives, which pushed up the cost.
The cameras “are cheaper than they were,” Brock said. But, “anything like that that you add to a bus that gets use and abuse, and if they’re not checked, it’s a gamble whether they work.”
He noted that the district’s newer cameras have SD cards that can be removed from the cameras and plugged into a computer to check the recorded footage.
Tylertown High School principal Dr. Ronald Morgan said all the cards are checked in his office, because his computer is the only one with the software needed to view the footage.
“There are only two instances I know of where nothing was recorded,” Morgan said.
Breland said she had received complaints that there was no video for a number of instances where it should have been available.
Brock said some parents may not understand how the district has to use any such video evidence.
“We can’t let the parents see it because of the other students that might be in it,” he said, alluding to privacy laws.
Carney said, of the five new buses ordered last year, three came with new cameras, and the other two had cameras added as options, because they would be cheaper that way.
In another technology matter, board President Bobbie Lewis asked whether prospective employees could submit employment applications online.
Brock said the district’s application is available online, but “it’s a PDF. You have to print it out and mail it.”
Assistant superintendent and curriculum coordinator Dr. Bradley Brumfield said the district doesn’t have an automated human resources system to accept application submissions.
“But we’d love to have one!” Business Manager Marcy Hartzog said.
Brumfield moved on to other recruiting needs, saying he hoped to have a table drape soon to take to teacher recruitment fairs, since a logo has been developed for the district — an outline of the county, with a tree serving as the western border, and a swirl of water to represent the Bogue Chitto River and Magee’s Creek.
In addition to the drape, “I’m trying to get some marketing materials,” he said.
He said prospective candidates at career fairs tend to stop more at tables stocked with things to give away, as is usually the case for the Petal School District, which has an education foundation to raise money to support the district and supply those kinds of extras.
“If we go to a career fair and we’re next to Petal with all their material, there Walthall County sits with us saying ‘How y’all doin’?’ and handing out Citizens Bank bags that we’ve taped something over their logo,” Brumfield said.
Morgan said the difference in response to the booths was obvious when he took a turn manning a recruitment booth at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“We were on the back wall, and we got five or six people all day,” Morgan said.
Brumfield said he would also like to be able to provide yard signs for the families of students who score proficient or advanced on state tests, or “honor student” bumper stickers.
However, the district cannot spend its own money on those kinds of giveaways to students and parents.
With that prohibition in place, “Who’s going to pay for it?” he asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.