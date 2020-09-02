The sons of former McComb residents are among those recovering from injuries following a wreck in North Carolina that also killed a man.
Grayson and Hutson East, the sons of Joy Simpson East and David East, were passengers in a Toyota minivan that was apparently struck by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, N.C., according to WFMY-TV in Greensboro.
Greensboro police said Oscar Gonzalez, 59, was driving a Ford pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the van head-on.
Elainia Koontz, 42, was driving the van, and the East boys and her 13-year-old daughter Nora were passengers.
The boys’ mother, Joy Simpson East, posted to Facebook that Hutson had to be airlifted and needed an MRI for a possible spinal fracture and Grayson had broken bones, including a fractured pelvis and clavicle.
“All four of these precious people are still with us and though they may be extremely battered and broken, they have all proven how strong and courageous they are,” East wrote. “And God has been more gracious and merciful than we deserve. They are all on the mend and it will definitely take some time for their bodies to heal. Everybody is still in the hospital and we have been blessed with some of the kindest, most compassionate health care workers.”
Elainia’s husband, Jason Koontz, told WFMY that both his wife and daughter had surgery on Monday.
Police said Gonzalez was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene.
Police said a 2019 Audi struck the minivan after the head-on crash but left the scene.
