McComb police have filed charges against a man suspected of a string of vending machine break-ins that began Feb. 24.
Michael Wayne Jones Sr., 53, of Liberty, was charged Feb. 23 with 12 counts of breaking into a coin-operated machine and 12 counts of felony malicious mischief.
Chief Detective Victoria Carter said the charges of breaking into a coin-operated machine resulted from the fact that Jones allegedly took money from the machines, and the mischief charges stemmed from the damage done to them.
It is unclear how much money was taken from the machines, all of which were Coca-Cola vending machines.
Jones is being held at Pike County Jail without bond due to the fact that he was currently out on bond for a July 2020 grand larceny charge.
In other cases:
• Police are investigating the burglary of a 2016 Kia Forte on the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in which medicine was taken from the vehicle.
• The burglary of a 2015 Ford F-250 was recently reported in the Kroger parking lot. A firearm of unspecified make was taken.
• A report of shots fired was reported in the 800 block of Summit Street at 11:43 p.m. Feb. 24. No people or structures were struck, police said.
