McAlister’s coming to McComb

Seeing potential in McComb’s commercial development, McAlister’s Deli will open a location in McComb by the end of the year, a company official said.
The restaurant is leveling ground on at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Anna Drive between Rainbow Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and the B-Kwik Chevron.
Idled excavators were parked on the lot near wooden framing for the foundation of the building on Friday.
Company spokesperson Angie Champsaur said McAlister’s McComb location is slated to open late November or early December.
“We are currently taking applications for a general manager and three assistant managers,” she wrote. “Qualified candidates can email Mccomb@mcalistersdeli.com. The McComb McAlister’s Deli will be actively recruiting for front of the house and back of the house positions in October.”
Atlanta-based McAlister’s opened its first location in Oxford in 1989 and it now has more than 400 restaurants in 28 states.
“Mississippi is our home. Our roots were founded in the communities that make this state great,” said Michael Freeman, vice president of company operations for McAlister’s Deli. “Our restaurant has a great footprint near McComb and with the geography, accessibility and area growth, McComb made sense.”
“We are also excited to share our brand’s new look and feel that we know our loyal fans and new guests will enjoy. We look forward to serving the McComb community with McAlister’s handcrafted food, famous sweet tea and genuine hospitality.”
