FitLife SportsPlex in McComb has weathered the pandemic well so far and has experienced an uptick in membership, according to owner Jerry Ivey.
“The McComb and Pike County area responded and have been so supportive,” he told the McComb Exchange Club last week.
Ivey said the 20,000-square foot, five-acre fitness complex, in operation for about four years on Anna Drive, has a membership of more than 5,000 people.
“My projections weren’t nearly that,” he said.
Business has been steady before and after last year’s coronavirus restrictions closed some non-essential businesses, including fitness centers. Gov. Tate Reeves has mostly been silent on whether the increased transmission of the delta variant of the virus will lead to more restrictions, but given his criticism of them last year, they seem highly unlikely.
“Last year we had to close for a couple of months,” Ivey said, adding that with the new variant, “I think we’re all plowing new ground.”
Ivey has worked in the fitness industry for 40 years. He started in his teens as a distance runner.
“It was an understatement to say I was obsessed. I was really kind of a nut job,” he said of the 100-mile-a-week routine he kept up for seven years.
He was hanging with some bodybuilder friends at the beach one day and noticed that all of the girls wanted to have their picture taken with them and not him.
“I was 6-1 and weighed 132 pounds. I looked like a POW,” Ivey said. “This girl runs up and asks to take their picture. She looked over at me and said, ‘Would you mind standing over to the side?’ “
That more or less got Ivy into bodybuilding. “Ten years later I won Mr. Mississippi,” he said.
“I tell everybody I’m a belly builder now,” Ivy quipped.
He opened the first fitness club in 1980 in the Southwest Mall shopping complex where China Palace is located, moved it to Aston Avenue in 1983 and he stayed there for 22 years. He’s run about a half dozen fitness centers in his career.
A few years ago, he had a vision for FitLife and recruited nine local investors — Michael Parker, Napoleon Hodges, Ralph Price, Gerald Austin, Jim Hedges, Buddy Powell, Ben Peterson, Pat Brumfield and Joe Kimmel. They made Fitlife a reality, Ivey said.
“I knew the investors needed to be community minded,” he said.
FitLife has a nutrition counter offers protein drinks and smoothies, cardio and weight machines, a weightroom, men’s and ladies locker rooms with showers and steam rooms, regulation indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a 3,000-square foot covered patio with ping pong tables, cornhole board and other activities, as well as beach volleyball, croquet and a putting green. Plus, there are 60 weekly instructor-led fitness classes and 200 video-led classes, a kids play area and staff to watch over the kids while parents exercise.
All of that is included in a standard membership — $49 per month for individuals, $69 a month for couples and $79 per month for families. Access to the centers million-dollar tennis courts — including five hard courts and two clay courts — is extra.
