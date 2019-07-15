Those who are looking to support a local charity or work up a good sweat can look forward to conquering obstacles Saturday — literally.
Mississippi Adopt-a-Hero, a nonprofit charity that supports first responders, will hold obtacle-course races starting at 7:30 a.m. at Bogue Chitto Water Park. As this is the organization’s first race, it is going big, with Sidney “Sid” Morris, a professional obstacle course builder for Spartan Obstacles and an elite runner, helping build the track, with some other features built by Battle Obstacles.
“The track and course are very professionally made,” said Adopt-a-Hero President Jamie Stone.
First responders in Pike County can participate for free, while others can either purchase a pass for $65 with early registration, $70 at the gate and $75 for elite runners.
“We just want them to have fun while competing against each other,” Stone said.
Each runner will receive a Hero Dash bundle pack which includes a T-shirt and a medallion as well as sports drinks provided by Coca-Cola. All donations benefit area first responders and the winner of each race will receive a trophy.
Racing begins at 7:30 a.m. with the men’s elite, followed at 7:45 by the women’s elite, 8 for first responders, and 8:30 for the regular class.
The race begins at the center of the park at the pavilion. Participants will have several obstacles to complete before carrying buckets of sand at the river.
After a half-mile run, participants will head to the boat landing on foot to paddle a kayak, which is provided by Gator’s, up the river to a marked post, then back down to the landing.
From there, contestants will run back to the pavilion to complete more challenges and run through the woods, and complete the last set of obstacles before reaching the finish line.
Obstacles, including low crawls, four-foot walls, balance logs, rope rappels, monkey bars, a ring rig, a multi-rig, rope traverses and a burden carry.
“We are proud to support our local first responders and make sure that they get all the equipment they need,” said Joseph Parker, director of Scenic River Development Alliance, which is helping support the event. “This is a great way to introduce the public to the work we are doing here at the Bogue Chitto Water Park.”
