Officer of the Year new to dept., familiar with service

At 25 and with just two years of police work under his belt, Erich Buckles Jr. is making a good impression on the officers he serves alongside in the McComb Police Department.
They nominated him to receive the Department’s Officer of the year Award, which was presented Thursday — during National Police Week — at the McComb Exchange Club.
“Thank you for all the nominations everyone put in to get me here,” Buckles said.
“He is voted on by his peers,” Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom said. “We let the troops pick the troop.”
Nordstrom said Buckles’ professionalism makes him deserving of the honor.
“He is a hard worker. He never complains. He is always looking good in his uniform. he works overtime, and he has always done his job with a smile,” Nordstrom said.
Buckles grew up in Roxie and graduated from Franklin County High School.
While he may be relatively new to law enforcement, he’s familiar with public service.
Buckles went to work at the Adams County Correction Facility as a corrections officer guarding inmates sent to the privately run prison by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
He’s also a member of the National Guard, where he’s a gunner on an M1-Abrams tank assigned to Comapny C of the 155th Combat Brigade Team. Buckles has had three deployments under his belt, to Kuwait, Syria and Iraq.
Buckles said he landed in McComb after serving in the Guard with former McComb officers Willie Dunbar and Max Adams and came aboard under former chief Damian Gatlin.
“Eventually I want to move further in my law enforcement career,” Buckles said, setting his sights on service on the federal level, perhaps with the FBI or CIA.
He’s pursuing a criminal justice degree online.
The awards presentation featured a Q&A with Buckles and police brass, with one attendee asking about the state of policing in the wake of shootings of Black men.
Police Chief Garland Ward said police must have a good relationship with the community they serve. Officers have to be understanding, and listen, he said.
“We have a good working relationship with the community,” he said. “We treat people how they want to be treated. Once we get the person’s side of it down, weve got a better understanding of what’s going on.”
Buckles said it’s a matter of abiding by the Golden Rule.
“I put myself in that person’s shoes and talk to them the way I would want to be treated,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.