Take on Grisham’s last trial

A bestselling author who explores little-known historical events with broad significance has turned his attention to author John Grisham’s last trial, a case in which Grisham represented a widow in a suit against Illinois Central Railroad in Brookhaven in 1996.
Like Grisham, Chris DeRose, 41, of Phoenix, is an attorney and an author. His nonfiction books range from political rivalry during the Revolutionary War to World War II veterans who return home and find political corruption.
DeRose said he has long been fascinated both with Grisham and with his last trial as an attorney. In that case, Grisham represented Barbara Ann Wallace King of Bogue Chitto in her wrongful death lawsuit against IC Railroad over the Jan. 8, 1991, workplace accident that killed her husband, John Wayne King.
Grisham had represented Mrs. King before he hit literary stardom, yet followed through with the trial, by which time he was an international celebrity.
“I have been thinking about this story since I first read about it in 1996 — Time magazine,” DeRose said in a phone interview from Phoenix. “I was 16 years old. I had already started reading John Grisham’s books in high school.
“I just thought it was fascinating. This guy who was writing about all these incredible courtroom stories was going back and trying a case to keep a promise to a widow and to honor his word.”
That commitment marked Grisham as a man of integrity in DeRose’s eyes.
“I think everyone would have understood if he had said, ‘I’m too rusty, I’m too busy,’ ” DeRose said. “He was working on (the novel) ‘The Runaway Jury’ at the time. I think he was working on multiple movies. That’s always been a really inspiring story to me. He had a lot to lose. There was so much publicity around this.”
Members of the media descended on the Lincoln County courthouse from as far off as London and New York. They were so eager to interview Grisham during trial breaks that Judge Keith Starrett had to bring the gavel down on further in-court interviews.
After days of testimony, the jury awarded Mrs. King $683,500.
“He risked his reputation and he kept his promise and he won,” DeRose said. “It’s a story that’ll always have resonance. It’s the story of someone doing the right thing and prevailing.”
But how do you turn what started as a series of articles into a book?
DeRose, who said he’s in the beginning stages of the project, got Grisham’s permission, for one thing.
“I reached out to him and he was incredibly gracious about it,” DeRose said. “I told him the story had always been an inspiration to me, and he encouraged me to go forward.”
DeRose has also been interviewing everyone he can find connected with the case, including Grisham’s fellow attorney Bobby Moak.
“You talk to everybody who was involved,” DeRose said. “I’ve done a number of interviews with reporters, lawyers, anyone in the courtroom, anyone who could shed some light on it. It’s the work of a historian. It’s sort of putting together the puzzle pieces of the past.”
The passage of time has made his job more difficult. So far he’s been unable to get hold of a transcript of the trial or a list of jurors, whom he would like to interview.
DeRose was born and raised in Chicago, went to law school at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles and worked in Washington, D.C., before settling in Phoenix 20 years ago.
He signed his first book deal in 2010 shortly after turning 30: “Founding Rivals: Madison vs. Monroe, The Bill of Rights and the Election that Saved a Nation.”
Other books include “Star Spangled Scandal: Sex, Murder, and the Trial that Changed America;” “Congressman Lincoln: The Making of America’s Greatest President;” and his newest, “The Fighting Bunch: The Battle of Athens (Tenn.) and How World War II Veterans Won the Only Successful Rebellion Since the Revolution.”
DeRose asked anyone familiar with the Grisham trial to contact him.
“I’m looking for anyone who was there, who was in Brookhaven and can describe what was going on in the town,” said DeRose, whose email address is chris derose@gmail.com.
