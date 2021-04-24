The Pike County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning resulted in the death of a Pike County woman.
Sheriff’s officials and Pike County Coroner Wally Jones confirmed Pike County resident Lacey O’Quin, 30, died after being shot between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday morning.
No one had been charged in the case as of Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at a house off Highway 44.
Jones said O’Quin’s body was awaiting an autopsy Friday and the results should be available next week.
