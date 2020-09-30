A man has been charged with killing his 11-month-old daughter, whose death last week occurred a year after another child left in his care also died, McComb police said.
Janiyah Chambers, the daughter of Luvenia Chambers and Vantrease Frazier, died Sept. 23 in intensive care after her mother found her unresponsive two days prior, Chief Detective Victoria Carter said.
Frazier has been charged with murder in connection with her death and is being held in the Pike County jail.
Frazier is not a resident of McComb, but Carter declined to release information Tuesday regarding where he lives.
Chambers told police she left the baby with Frazier while she went to work on Sept. 21.
She similarly returned home from work on May 7, 2019, to find her 2-year-old son, Bralyn Blunt, in bed unresponsive, Carter said.
Bralyn, who later died after being put into ICU at University of Mississippi Medical Center, was also left in Frazier’s care the day his mother found him, she said.
Police are still investigating Bralyn’s death.
Carter said Frazier has not been charged in that case.
Bralyn was not Frazier's son, she said.
Last week, McComb police arrived at the family’s home at 531 Pennsylvania Ave. Apt. B on Sept. 21 after a call that the baby girl was unresponsive.
Chambers told officers Janiyah was fine when she left for work, but when Chambers returned home she found Janiyah lying in bed motionless, Carter said Tuesday.
The baby went by ambulance to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before being transferred to UMMC, where she was put in the ICU in critical condition.
She died Sept. 23.
Police charged Frazier after interviewing him that same day.
The Enterprise-Journal filed a public records request with municipal court services for a copy of the criminal affidavit in the case on Tuesday, but a court official said the document was not ready.
State law says that criminal affidavits and arrest warrants are public record once the warrant is served.
