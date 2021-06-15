Bass player dies hours after festival show

The bass player for a local band died hours after performing at Saturday’s Iron Horse Festival.
Gary Busby, who also sang for the band Ransakk, apparently suffered a heart attack, the band’s drummer, Robbie Stewart said.
Stewart said he had been playing gigs with Busby, 68, for three decades.
“Gary and I have been playing together for 30 years. He was more than a band member; he was a brother to us,” Stewart said. “He was all about the music and all about helping people when he could.
“He didn’t act like he was that old. He was not a lazy man. He was one to get up and go, and it didn’t matter how he felt.”
With his long hair and beard, Busby was an immediately recognizable fixture on local stages.
He returned to school later in life and studied music at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he performed in the stage band. During one performance, other guitarists in the band donned fake beards and played a ZZ Top song alongside Busby and his natural whiskers.
Busby also was an organizer for Mission Pike County’s annual Easter sunrise services held at the downtown McComb pavilion where he performed his last show.
John Madere, one of Busby’s former music teachers, wrote that Busby had a goal of pursuing a degree in music education.
“He was nearly 70 years old and still had dreams and goals he was trying to accomplish,” Madere posted to Facebook. “He was a talented electric bass player, singer and overall musician and was working hard to learn the double bass. He had a tremendous desire to learn and an amazing work ethic. I’m glad I got to spend a little time being his teacher and his friend. He will be missed.”
Stewart said Busby had been fine before the show, but had an episode with his chronic spasms, a result of issues with his esophagus, but felt better before playing.
“The heat was brutal though. It took its toll on me, so I’m sure it did him, too,” Stewart said. “He seemed to be OK, but he was a little quieter after the show.”
Stewart said Busby had been in the hospital earlier that week because of heart troubles, but was told his heart was fine at the time. He had spoken to Busby’s wife Barbie about what happened.
North Pike band director and fellow Ransakk band member Clint Boleware said the news of Busby’s death was shocking.
“He had the heart of a lion. His experience on the stage and with music is what made him so amazing,” Boleware said. “One time I asked him how many songs he could play, and he looked at me and said, ‘All of them.’ ”
Boleware noted the kind-hearted nature Busby had throughout their friendship. He said Busby always knew how to find common ground.
“Any time he had a disagreement with someone, which wasn’t often, no matter how trivial, he would find something positive about them and was able to smooth it over,” Boleware said. “He was a standup guy, a great person and a phenomenal bass player.”
Ransakk will continue after some time, Boleware said but noted the large shoes Busby left to fill.
“His will be big shoes to fill. The largest shoes you can imagine, but he would definitely want them to be filled,” he said.
Boleware noted that Busby had been on his game at the Iron Horse Festival and was glad he got to play one last time.
“In the middle of the set I thought he was playing and singing really well that afternoon,” he said. “He played a really good last show, and it was an honor to play with him. We want to honor him any way we can.”
Stewart also noted that he had gotten a lot of calls about putting a benefit show together to support Busby’s family, and he was he would be working on that and hoping to have more information on the event soon.
