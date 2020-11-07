Four Mississippi men plead guilty to federal wildlife crimes Friday after allegedly killing in excess of the legal limit of wild turkeys while hunting in Kansas.
Kenneth R. Britt, Jr., 51, of Wesson, Tony Grant Smith, 26, of Wesson, Barney Leon Bairfield III, 28, of Brookhaven, and Dustin Corey Treadway, 28, of Brookhaven, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge David Bramlette III of killing in excess of the legal limit of Kansas wild turkeys while unlicensed and to transporting the turkeys across state lines to Mississipi in 2018.
The announcement comes from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Colonel Steve Adcock of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, along with Special Agent in Charge Stephen Clark of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The fine sportsmen and women of this state can rest assured that, nationwide, conservation enforcement agencies, along with Agents of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will continue working together to stop the thievery and abuse of our valuable natural resources,” Adcock said.
The four pleaded guilty tokilling and transporting over 25 wild turkeys with the required hunting licenses and in excess of the limit of two per person per season, which would have capped them at just eight turkeys.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9 in Natchez.
