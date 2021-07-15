McComb officials struck down Tuesday a move to release the reports of a law firm that has looked into multiple internal investigations into city officials’ conduct.
Selectman Ronnie Brock made a motion to release the first two reports the city received from Jackson law firm Carroll, Warren and Parker after the board previously spoke last month about making the probes public.
The board voted 2-4 on the matter, quashing chances of making the first two reports public. Brock, along with Selectman Devante Johnson voted in favor of the motion, while selectmen Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted against it.
The vote came after board attorney Angela Cockerham strongly advised against releasing the reports, which she said held private personnel information.
“I know there was a discussion among the board last month about releasing the internal report, and at that particular time, I advised, the board in my opinion the report should not be released,” she said. “I am still going to maintain that particular stance just because of the sensitivity of the reports and they do involve personnel matters.”
Brock asked Cockerham if the documents could redact the names and personal information on those involved, but Cockerham bucked that option as well.
“Even if you deleted the names form the report, I still think that would not remedy the situation,” she said.
The first investigation, city sources said, had to do with Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and former Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross. Lockley previously confirmed during a board meeting that there were no findings in that investigation.
The second investigation reportedly had to do with harassment complaints from an unidentified employee against Johnson.
Though both investigation probes have been completed, Cockerham has been wary providing any details about them.
The law firm is working on a third probe for the city, but it is unknown when the report will be completed or if any action will be taken.
Following the vote, the board went into closed session for personnel matters. Brock asked that the meeting would only include board members, meaning the city administrator and board attorney would not be privy to the discussion and selectmen met only with the mayor and clerk.
No action was taken after the session, but Cockerham noted she had “seven or eight” litigation matters to discuss with the board, so the board voted to reconvene in executive session.
Upon going back into public session, Lockley announced the board took one action, which was to withdraw a settlement regarding one of the cases.
The board also voted to make a $15,025 payment to Carroll, Warren and Parker for the cost of the second internal investigation.
