City sidetracks vote on depot insurance funds

With the city’s insurance payout on the McComb train depot already being distributed, a city official’s proposal to make sure the money only goes to the depot got sidetracked Tuesday night.
Selectman Ted Tullos asked the board to include in its minutes that the $350,000 insurance payout from the train depot’s May 30 fire will only go to its reconstruction.
“Every year, thousands of people come from across the United States to visit the McComb historical railroad museum. We’ve got to rebuild it,” he said. “I make a motion tonight that the $350,000 from the fire insurance that, that money goes to rebuild our historic railroad museum.”
City Administrator David Myers was receptive to the idea, noting that the city had already gotten part of the payout in the form of a $255,000 check that went into the general fund last week.
“I couldn’t agree with you more,” he said. “The bank has sent us a check already. It is a partial payment ... At this point, that money is going into the general fund with a note to say this money is for the depot.”
Tullos made a motion to add the item to the agenda, which passed alongside multiple addendums, but Selectman Ronnie Brock made a substitute motion to table the matter for the next work session.
Tullos asked Brock for clarification.
“We need to make sure we bring this to our work session to talk about insurance, what the future plans are and who’s involved,” Brock said.
Tullos responded, “I thought I made myself perfectly clear. ... The future plans are to use the insurance money on rebuilding the depot.”
Selectman Devante Johnson seconded the motion to table and the board voted 4-2 to table it, with Brock, Johnson and selectmen Shawn Williams and Donovan Hill voting in favor, and Tullos and Michael Cameron opposing.
n n n
Later, the board spoke about the upcoming budget process for the next fiscal year before voting unanimously to inject $1.5 million from the capital improvement fund to the water and sewer trust fund to pay water project loans until the beginning of the next fiscal year.
Cameron asked when the city would have a permanent fix on the issue of the water and sewer fund not performing well enough to secure bills, and Myers said he would have the solution ready when the new budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, is proposed.
Myers said the first budget meeting will be held during the board’s July 20 work session. Then the board would have one more workshop during the work session on Aug. 3.
After that, the city will have its public hearing around 4 p.m. Aug. 10 and look to have the budget approved during the meeting on Sept. 14, which is one day before the deadline to adopt it.
In other news, the board:
• Ratified Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and Public Works Director Alice Barnes’ signatures on a permit between C Spire and St. Luke Home Health Services as well as a permit with C Spire and Kroger, both to provide internet services.
• Authorized Lockley, Myers and Brock to attend the Main Street Association Conference on Sept. 15-17 in Starkville.
• Approved a $9,040 transfer from the Public Works Department’s cemetery fund to the cemetery’s trust fund to pay for overlaying the road inside Greenwood Cemetery.
