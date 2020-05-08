Following a public and heated disagreement on how best to manage federally appropriated coronavirus relief funds, Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that he will work with legislative leaders to develop a compromise in the coming days.
“We have made a decision to hit the pause button,” Reeves said. “There will be some structural moves and procedural moves later today that will give us more time to discuss this.”
Legislators called a hastened session May 1 and voted to change state law to prohibit Reeves from managing the $1.25 billion. He indicated he would veto the bill and work to convince lawmakers not to support its reintroduction, but the veto never occurred.
Senior leadership in the Mississippi Legislature contend that they should have control over CARES Act funds, disbursed by the federal government to provide relief to those impacted by the fallout of coronavirus.
But Reeves has maintained that the responsibility of distributing is his, citing longstanding emergency management law and guidance from the White House indicating that the funds were intended to be managed by the governor of each state.
Reeves also believes that the nature of the crisis requires a fluid and quick response on a day-to-day basis, and he worried that convening the Legislature to decide would take time, which could take its toll in human lives.
“I want you to know it is critically important that we as a state come together in these trying times,” Reeves said. “I don’t really care who controls the money. The only thing I care about is speed.”
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the state Senate would stall the bill to allow time for talks between lawmakers and the governor to continue.
“We are going to hold the bill that we currently have pending before the Mississippi Legislature,” Hosemann said. “The purpose of that is for us to reach an agreement on going forward on planning.”
Hosemann said he and Reeves discussed appropriating $100 million for small businesses struggling to make ends meet.
“I really appreciate the opportunity for us to work together,” he said. “I’m looking forward to their plan.”
House Speaker Philip Gunn said he would cooperate with Hosemann and Reeves to make the best decisions for the people of Mississippi.
“The Legislature will appropriate the dollars in conjunction with the governor executing those dollars,” he said. “We agree that for us to work together is a priority and this shows that we can do that.”
Reeves said officials are working out how best to expend the funds with a limited staff within state agencies, noting that the Department of Human Services was inundated by callers seeking assistance at the beginning of the outbreak, and that issue hasn’t been resolved.
“We have to have a mechanism in place to ensure that those receiving checks are actually eligible,” Reeves said. “We have to have a mechanism in place to ensure that those checks get cut.The administration of those funds doesn’t just happen, it takes people and efforts.”
Reeves said working together with senior legislators is the only way to move past recent roadblocks.
“Let me be clear that this is the best path forward for Mississippi today — if that changes, so be it,” he said. “But I am convinced that the best path forward today is to work with the leaders in the Legislature to find solutions for our people.”
State health officials reported 262 new coronavirus infections and 22 new deaths Thursday for a total of 8,686 cases and 396 deaths statewide. Pike County reported three new cases and no deaths.
“We’re continuing to see significant case activity with significant foci in certain counties,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
Dobbs said health officials are concentrating resources in 12 of the counties with the highest number of cases per-capita: Carroll, Scott, Holmes, Noxubee, Leake, Forrest, Attala, Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Jasper and Copiah.
He said those counties account for about 51% of all new cases in Mississippi and that, in contrast, there are 17 counties that have reported only five cases or fewer over the past two weeks, highlighting the piecemeal nature of the effects of the outbreak.
