The Pike County public defender’s office will get temporary headquarters after supervisors agreed Monday to let them use the former Mississippi Forestry Commission offices in the 911-Solid Waste Building southeast of the courthouse.
The public defender lost its offices in the Election Central Building after the election commission moved in recently.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy told supervisors they’re required to provide space for the public defender’s office, which includes three part-time attorneys and an investigator. The forestry headquarters has two offices.
Meanwhile, supervisors received an offer from Rena Temple to sell the house and property at 140 S. Cherry St., Magnolia, to the county. The property is located across the street from the courthouse to the west.
Supervisors voted to get an appraisal.
