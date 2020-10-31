Pike County supervisors split Friday on whether to pay a $7,779 change order on renovations to the health department building on Presley Boulevard in McComb.
The measure passed 3-2, but not before a lot of discussion.
Supervisors are using a Mississippi State Department of Health grant to renovate the building so it can accommodate the Women Infants Children nutrition program.
M&P Construction of Richland got the bid for the work at $274,200, with the grant to pay for the whole thing.
But architect Steve Cox said the electrical contractor discovered that what appeared to be a main distribution panel is now just a junction box and doesn’t meet code.
“What’s supposed to be there is not there, and what’s not there is supposed to be there,” Cox said.
However, a health department official didn’t OK the change, so any extra funds must come from the county.
Board president Sam Hall said he opposes change orders and believes the contractor should honor his bid regardless.
“This was taxpayers’ money,” Hall said.
Cox said neither the contractor nor electrical engineer is at fault.
“They don’t normally look into every junction box when they bid on a job. If they did, it would cost a whole lot more,” he said.
“This is a whole lot more,” Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky countered.
Supervisor Robert Accardo said, no matter who is at fault, “In the final analysis the county owns the building.”
Accardo said he’s renovated buildings before, and “I don’t think anybody can ever expect to find everything when you start a project like that.”
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said, “We’re all trying to be good stewards of the money. It’s our building and we can’t neglect our duty to fix the building.”
Supervisors did agree the contractor should credit the county for unnecessary electrical work that has been done, an amount Cox said is negligible.
Cox said the work can’t proceed without the change order, which involves a new panel and service entrance.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry noted that, according to the terms of the grant, the work has to be comnpleted by the end of the year.
Accardo, Fortenberry and Gazzo voted to pay for the change order, while Hall and Bowsky opposed.
The board did vote unanimously to make the first payment of $63,325 to M&P for work on the project,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.