TYLERTOWN — Walthall County’s finances appear to be in decent shape at this point in the fiscal year.
County Comptroller Cindy Ginn told county supervisors Monday that through seven months, or about 58% of the year, the county’s general fund has had only 49.5% of budgeted monies expended.
Some budget lines have had more than 58% of their funds expended, but many of those are items which pay out all at once, such as allotments to other agencies or organizations, or may pay out in quarterly installments at the beginning of each quarter, she said.
As payroll clerk, Ginn asked the board why the county road and garbage crews have different holiday and vacation policies from the rest of the county employees.
She said the county employee handbook gives the road and garbage crews their holidays toward the end of the calendar year, while other employees at the courthouse receive their holidays on those holidays.
“I think there was a supervisor and his crew who all liked to deer hunt that set that up,” board attorney Conrad Mord said.
Board President Larry Montgomery said, “I’d just as soon they all do the same.”
“They’re county employees like all the rest,” Supervisor Doug Popwell said of the crews.
He said he had ended up without most of his road crew working unexpectedly when they all took a holiday at the same time as courthouse workers.
Ginn noted that new hires sometimes don’t have time accrued to take a day off when other workers do, which can leave one worker “useless” at work.
Most jobs “need two people to do anything,” Popwell said.
The board voted to give the holidays to the road and garbage crews as they occur and to revise the policy in the handbook.
In other business, the board:
• Approved buying a laptop computer for the next youth court bailiff. Keith Fortinberry is retiring from the position and has been using his personal laptop for court business.
• Heard a complaint from Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn about the air conditioning and plumbing for her office.
• Approved expenses for two days of training for Constable Raymond Gutter.
• Approved garbage credits of $255, $36 and $470.
• Noted thank-you letters from the Southwest Mississippi Boys and Girls Club and the Mississippi Food Network.
• Discussed a personnel matter and a prospective land acquisition in executive session.
