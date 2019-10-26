A four-term veteran District Attorney is facing a younger opponent who says he has ideas for change in the Nov. 5 election.
District Attorney Dee Bates, 46, of Summit is seeking a fifth term and is being challenged by Brookhaven attorney Joey Norton, 37.
Bates is a graduate of Southwest Mississippi Community College, University of Mississippi and the Ole Miss School of Law. He went into private practice with Robert Byrd — now an assistant district attorney — worked as a public defender in 2000, and served as county prosecutor from 2001 to 2003, when he was elected D.A.
Bates also served as Summit and McComb city prosecutor before becoming D.A.
As county prosecutor he handled youth court, justice court and worked with the grand jury.
“I love helping my community and working and serving the people of this district,” Bates said. “My hope is to make this community a safer community.”
He said his family has been here for generations, and he and his wife Jennifer have three children growing up here as well.
Among Bates’ accomplishments as DA were collecting over $12 million in pretrial intervention fees through the bad check unit. He’s prosecuted many murder cases, including a couple of cold case.
Bates attends New Covenant Presbyterian Church, is past president of the McComb Lions Club and serves on the board of the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center.
If re-elected, Bates said he will continue to try to deal with violent criminals, remove habitual offenders from the streets and work on cold cases.
“Some of them are not far. We need a break. Some we need a miracle,” he said.
Tackling cold cases requires a multi-jurisdictional effort with such agencies as McComb Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Bates noted that the DA’s office is not an investigative agency.
“We’ve had too many homicides that haven’t been solved,” Bates said. “I know people get frustrated by that. It’s not always law enforcement. Sometimes it just takes time.”
The three-county district covers Pike, Lincoln and Walthall counties. Bates’ office has 15 employees.
“I am passionate about my position,” Bates said. “I have wonderful employees that have years of experience.”
If re-elected, “I want to serve the citizens of my district to the best of my ability,” he said.
Norton is a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi and Ole Miss law school. He worked for attorney Jim Shannon in Hazlehurst before joining Boerner Law Firm, where he is now a partner.
He is a deacon at Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven. He and wife Sara have two children. He serves on the board of the Brookhaven Servitium Club, formerly Kiwanis. He’s president of the Lincoln County Bar Association and is an avid outdoorsman, serving on the Lincoln County National Wild Turkey Federation Committee.
This is Norton’s first run for public office.
“I always wanted to do this since I went to law school,” he said. “I fell in love with criminal law.”
He interned with Bates in 2007-08 and also did criminal defense.
“My main thing: treat everybody fairly and equally through the court system,” but get tough on violent crime, he said.
“We’ve seen law enforcement say, ‘We’re not going to arrest them because they’re going to walk right out of here,’ “ Norton said.
He disagrees with the use of habitual offender status as a “bargaining chip to plea bargain.”
“That’s why we have people with six or eight felonies walking around in the streets today,” Norton said,
He said he’ll work to see drug court expanded and sees no benefit in sending addicts to prison, or “criminal college.”
Norton would also like to get involved in the school system and promote mentoring programs.
“A lot of them have never been told they’re loved,” Norton said of school children. “The DA’s role is to go to the school and let kids know people care about them. It’s preventive maintenance rather than repair.”
He also believes in keeping law enforcement officers up to date in changes in the law pertaining to court, which he said is “one of the strongest responsibilities of the DA’s office.”
