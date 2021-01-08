TYLERTOWN — Aldermen met briefly Tuesday to open bids and pay bills.
The board received only one response to its advertisement for annual commodities, a letter and catalog from Custom Products of Jackson, which sells road signs.
The solicitation in previous years had at least produced quotes on asphalt formulations, but those were absent Tuesday,
The board accepted the company’s catalog prices for any road signs that might be needed during the year.
The town’s regular receipts for the month totaled $378,732, including $315,263 to the general fund, $2,917 in lease payments, $21,518 in garbage fees and $39,035 in water and sewer fees,
The town also received $18,013 in reimbursements for payments made on the sewer improvement project along the Plaza Drive extension north of the U.S. 98 bypass.
Bills to be paid for the months totaled $214,114, including $138731 from the general fund, $38,023 from sanitation and $37,360 from water and sewer.
The town also paid out $60,812 for the sewer improvement project and $20,575 for the next phase of work extending Plaza Drive from Guy’s Pharmacy, the former Fred’s Dollar Store, to Highway 27.
