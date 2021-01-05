Deer tested for wasting disease

In an effort to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease from becoming the coronavirus of the deer population, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks held mandatory deer testing days this past weekend in Southwest Mississippi, and will do the same elsewhere in the state later in the month.
Department personnel manned sites in Liberty and Monticello on Saturday and Sunday, with freezers at other dropoff sites around the area.
Mississippi has had 56 confirmed cases in eight counties: Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Issaquena, Panola, Pontotoc, Tallahatchie and Tippah.
CWD is a contagious, fatal neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose. Symptoms include emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions.
“CWD is an important conservation issue, probably one of the most important of our time.” said Russ Walsh, the department’s wildlife chief of staff. “A key to managing CWD is detecting it early and taking those steps to mitigate the disease, hopefully if you can find it in the early onset.”
He said hunters are the key to success by providing samples of harvested deer and reporting sick deer to wildlife officials.
“Statewide testing is critically important for that,” Walsh said.
In Liberty, Marion County Wildlife Management Area manager Blake Simmons and Southwest Mississippi WMA biologist Josh Moree set up a tent beside an auto repair shop on Highway 24 East on Saturday morning.
And waited.
The first hunter didn’t show up until 11 a.m. — Jimmy Young, who lives off Highway 98 west of Summit.
Young said he had first driven to the department’s regional headquarters in Magnolia, only to find it was closed. The freezer there is inside the building, which is only open during weekday business hours. Wildlife officials had planned to set the freezer outside for the weekend, but a mix-up prevented that.
So Young called the department’s 24-hour hotline and drove to the Liberty location.
He brought two deer heads, one from a 4-point buck, the other an 8-point. He had already removed the antlers.
Simmons used a knife to cut into the fleshy part of the head and remove the lymph nodes, which will be sent off for testing.
Moree said biologists don’t take heads of trophy bucks whose shooters want to mount, to avoid damaging the head.
Moree also extracted a nasal bot, a parasite that lives inside deer nostrils. He said the bots are common and usually don’t harm the deer.
In all, Moree and Simpson collected samples from four deer on Saturday and six on Sunday in Liberty. Officials in Monticello collected just one for the weekend. Numbers from the freezer locations were not available Monday.
Moree said numerous people drove by for a look, apparently thinking the tent was there for COVID-19 testing.
Some hunters may not have gotten the word about the mandatory testing. The department sent out news releases and posted the news on its website and Facebook page.
The hours were confusing as well. The news release said hunters had to bring their deer in by 10 p.m. of the day they were killed, but personnel were only on-site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Still, biologists say it’s important to keep up with the spread of the disease, which so far has been found mainly in north Mississippi.
To report a sick deer, visit the department web site. Dropoff freezers are located inside department headquarters on Highway 51 North, Magnolia, and at the U.S. Forest Service headquarters in Bude.
