Risk and refuge

Residents, business owners and advocates weighed in on a proposed ordinance to regulate homeless shelters in McComb during a planning commission meeting Thursday.
By the end of the 11⁄2-hour meeting, planning commissioners agreed to revise their draft ordinance and schedule another public hearing before presenting their plan to the city board for a vote.
Many in the audience had received letters from the city notifying them of the hearing because they lived in one of five proposed zones throughout the city where homeless shelters would be permitted to operate under an initial draft of the ordinance.
After hearing concerns from several people in the audience, planning commission chair Maureen Clark summed up the prevailing opinion of attendees: “It’s a good thing and we need it, but not in my back yard.”
By the end of the meeting, commissioners agreed to do away with creating zones for homeless shelters and instead take up new proposals for them on a case-by-case basis.
Commissioners said the ordinance requires the shelters to abide by specific building codes, and the city will give neighbors an opportunity to speak in favor or against before allowing one to operate. The regulation would allow homeless people to stay in shelters for 90 days, and shelter operators would be responsible for making sure they don’t stay longer.
The issue arose after homeless advocate Sarah Conerly bought a former garage on North Locust Street and converted it into a shelter. It offers a place to stay for about a dozen men, but there’s no shelter for homeless women and children. Meanwhile, Emma Stewart said she wants to buy the McComb Interdenominational Care Association’s shelter on Fifth Street and open it for women and children — but only if the city has a homeless shelter ordinance.
“We had a homeless shelter in the city of McComb that was operating illegally,” zoning director Henry Green said of Conerly’s shelter.
“How long do we allow it to go illegal?” Selectman Michael Cameron asked.
Green said he intended to shut down the shelter but met with former City Administrator Dirkland Smith, who suggested he hold off, calling the matter “a touchy situation.”
Cameron asked Green to elaborate.
“A situation where you have homeless people and you want to kick them back out on the street, I would define that as touchy,” Green said.
“I get a touchy situation. You’re either an advocate and you’re going to take care of the homeless folks or you’re a horse’s rear end and gonna try to kick them out,” Cameron said.
Earlier in the meeting Cameron asked about the removal of one of the proposed zones that would have allowed homeless shelters near Delaware Avenue. Commissioner Jason Van said the city received calls from business owners who objected to that idea.
“How many does it take to complain to get the other four taken off?” Cameron said. “One went pretty easily.”
In receiving public comments, resident Don Magee suggested the city heavily regulate the shelters with building and fire codes and licensing.
Val Deer, who owns property near the downtown railroad bridge — a frequent hangout for homeless people — said he frequently sees homeless people and has offered to help them at times, giving them a place to stay and some work.
“In the past month and a half, I have talked to 12 people who have been sleeping down there on the track in my building, around my building,” he said. “I came across one guy who had an AK-47 in one hand and a pistol in the other at 3:45 in the afternoon and no shirt on.”
While it’s difficult to determine just how many people in the city are homeless, Deer said he didn’t think there were that many.
But Conerly said there are more than people realize.
“I don’t want them on the street. I don’t want them under the bridge. That’s what I opened this shelter,” she said. “They don’t have anything, really. That’s why I used my money, bought a place and fixed it up. Whether you know it or not, there’s over 100 and something homeless people here in Pike County.
“I’ve had so many from down there, living in your shed,” she told Deer.
Conerly said the community has supported her efforts but she does need guidance from the city.
“Tell us what you want. You don’t want them on the streets. You don’t want them under the bridge. What do y’all want?” Conerly said.
“We want to take care of the homeless, but there are safety regulations that are not followed with your building,” Clark said.
Green said that while Conerly’s building isn’t up to par according to the proposed ordinance, it can be retrofitted into compliance.
“I knew there weren’t no rules, but you know what, it was freezing cold and storming and they had to have some place to go,” Conerly said. “I can go lock the doors tonight. It don’t matter to me, I’ve got a house up there in Summit, but let me tell you what, the 12 that are down there now will give y’all something to deal with.
“This is not something I want to do. This is nothing pretty, but you know what, you’ve got to take care of them,” Conerly said.
Chad Smith, the owner of Smith Bros. Collision on Presley Boulevard, where one of the districts to allow homeless shelters was proposed, said he worried about the effects city zoning for homeless shelters would have on property values and noted that Presley Boulevard is just as much of a commercial thoroughfare as Delaware Avenue and should likewise be removed from homeless shelter zoning proposals.
Don Hoffman, the owner of the nearby McComb Tackle Box agreed, saying, “I’m with Chad 100 percent.”
Stewart, however, said someone needs to take action on homelessness.
“The church that I go to feeds 30 and above homeless people on State Street every Wednesday,” she said. “I just felt led to open up a shelter.”
She learned the MICA house was for sale and attempted to buy it, but her lawyer suggested she wait until the can have the facility designated as a homeless shelter by the city.
“If we’re allowed to operate a shelter, we’re going to do it right,” Stewart said.
Many of the speakers expressing concerns about homeless shelters feared city approval would turn McComb into a magnet for the destitute.
“People from out of town know there is a shelter in McComb and they come to McComb for a shelter,” Cameron said. “As a sitting board member, I do not want McComb to be known as a place to go for homeless people.”
Stewart’s son Jamie, who has been working with Conerly at her shelter, said most of the homeless people here are from the area and some need mental health care but instead only receive temporary treatment at the emergency room.
“The only way they said they were going to keep them is if they were going to hurt somebody else or commit suicide,” Stewart said of ER doctor. “It is real, folks. It is very real, and I don’t know what else to do. I don’t want anybody’s business to be hurt by no means.”
A man who only identified himself as Bill, said some homeless people are up to no good.
“I have a homeless nephew, or did have. … They would go to places and as soon as they would go to that city they would find places to get dope and they would rob businesses to get it,” he said.
But Justin Kyle, a local minister, said he works with homeless people in the community.
“I thank full that God didn’t throw me way years ago,” he said, adding that others who are down and out should have an opportunity to change. “Let’s at least try to look at something because they’re here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.