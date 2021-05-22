TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors got more guidance Wednesday on how they can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding.
The CARES Act money, approaching $3 million, has a number of allowable uses, county engineer Jeff Dungan told the board, including some indirect help for county roads.
Roads in and of themselves are not eligible for upkeep or repair with the money, but the county can “invest in wastewater infrastructure ... stormwater and subsurface drainage,” Dungan said.
He said that opens the door for work on ditches and culverts alongside and under roads where standing water water problems or drainage system overflow might eventually undermine pavement or bridge and shoulder stability.
Board President Larry Montgomery mentioned problem areas along Ginn Road and A.C. Dillon Road where “water drains to the road, and it just stops. There’s nowhere else for it to go.”
“That’s a stormwaster issue, and that’s exactly what this says that CARES Act money is for,” Dungan said.
He added that having the federal money to address the drainage issues could help to free up more money for roadmaintenance and repairs in the future.
The county had not yet received any of the federal money allotted to it, but Dungan said the online portal to submit requests for drawing down some of the funds has been set up.
“You can get in line and draw up to half of what you’ve got,” he said.
Dungan also asked for input on what supervisors thought should be updated or renovated in the courthouse for consideration by the committee considering priorities for bond funds dedicated to the courthouse.
The county has a compilation of suggestions from architect Johnny Waycaster of Natchez that the county can pursue, as well.
Montgomery said flooring in the ground floor offices and windows should be among the highest priorities, and other supervisors agreed.
Supervisor Lloyd Bullock asked if a surveillance system could be installed.
“The bond fund you have are for improvement of the courthouse,” Dungan said. “Surveillance would be an improvement.”
Board members noted there are needs in the sheriff’s annex, as well, and Dungan said that would likely be considered part of the courthouse.
In other infrastructure matters, the board:
• Noted completion and final inspection on the paving and reseal projects on Darbun and Industrial Park roads.
• Canceled a State Aid project to replace the bridge on East Lexie Road, because federal funds are now covering that project.
• Canceled another bridge maintenance project with State Aid at the State Aid Office’s request. Dungan said he didn’t remember the project, and it is not ongoing or planned.
