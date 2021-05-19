Mississippi’s state park system is financially unsustainable, relies too much on contract workers, lacks maintenance and marketing plans and can’t keep up with cash payments, according to a report issued Tuesday by a state legislative committee.
The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review suggested the state Legislature remove state parks from the oversight of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and place it under a new state agency headed by the Mississippi Development Authority “that encompasses state parks, tourism and history.”
The Legislature attempted a shakeup in management of state parks with Senate Bill 2486 during this year’s legislative session, but that effort failed. Among other things, it would have considered leasing the management of Percy Quin State Park as part of a group of other parks.
The PEER report found that the park system would have lost on average $3.7 million annually from 2018 to 2020 without a yearly appropriation from the state’s general fund.
“State park operations would not be sustainable without a general fund appropriation each year,” the PEER report said.
State parks in other states receive dedicated funding annually while Mississippi’s do not. In Arkansas, funding comes from 1/8 of a 1 cent sales tax diversion. Alabama uses its cigarette taxes to fund state parks.
“Mississippi’s neighboring park systems’ self-generated revenue exceeds the Mississippi state park system’s self-generated revenue by amounts ranging from $1 million to $33 million during FY 2018 and FY 2019,” the PEER report said.
Just five of the state’s 25 state parks are profitable, the report found.
Staffing levels at Mississippi state parks are far lower than neighboring states and have dramatically fallen from more than 500 employees in 2001 to just 230 in 2018. This has led to the parks using contract labor to fill in the gaps “and requiring on-site park employees to perform tasks typically not required of their positions,” the report found.
The use of contract labor also “creates a revolving door of staff within the state park system,” according to the report.
PEER also found that the park system could better use reservation data to plan for maintenance and marketing, noting that 15 Mississippi State Parks have competition within a 15-mile radius, and state park systems in neighboring states have more staff, more parks and a bigger budget, presenting serious competition.
PEER recommended the Legislature consider asking the Department of Finance and Administration’s Bureau of Buildings to assess the park system’s architectural needs.
Using Percy Quin as an example, the report noted that RV campsites accounted for only 23% of total revenue in fiscal year 2020, while the park has 100 campsites and is adding 30 more, although occupancy was just 42%.
The report said the use of honor boxes in which visitors anonymously deposit cash for park services lacks accountability.
“Although the Bureau of Parks and Recreation relies on the honesty box system at certain state parks to collect entry and user fees, the Bureau has no assurance that all visitors actually pay the required fees absent a gatehouse staffed with a park employee,” the report said, noting that not all parks have a gatehouse.
The report also noted that state parks are losing visitors. More than 4 million people visited the parks in 2000, but just a little over 1 million visited in 2019.
The report also noted that the coronavirus pandemic hurt the park system, although it boosted camping and RV sales across the country.
“Two state parks (Percy Quin and John Kyle) generated positive net income in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, before operating at a deficit in FY 2020, in part due to COVID-19,” the report said.
When parks reopened in May 2020, group camp facilities, banquet and meeting rooms and motel rooms were still off limits, cutting off that revenue, the report said.
In addition to changing the management oversight of the park system, PEER also suggested other remedies, such as improving the MS State Parks app, fostering relationships with nonprofits and local governments, contracting with private companies to provide services and amenities and use data from within the system for marketing and scheduling maintenance.
