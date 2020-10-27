TYLERTOWN — Aldermen are pumping the brakes on further development of the frontage road north of U.S. 98.
Mayor Ed Hughes told the board Tuesday night that the town received only one bid for the second phase of the project.
R&J Construction, which won the bid for the first phase of the project, was the only bidder on the second phase.
Hughes said the $394,000 bid was significantly higher than expected, and he recommended postponing action on the bid while town officials and Dungan Engineering look at items that might be cut from the second-phase plans.
Jeff Dungan said Wednesday that construction contractors are in a busy time now, and some companies that he expected to bid did not submit any.
Aldermen held off on accepting the contract.
In another road-related matter, the board opened bids for road materials and maintenance.
Dickerson and Bowen submitted the lowest bid to aply 1,500 tons of asphalt to various town streets, at $95 per ton, a total of $142,000.
“I think that’s the exact same price as last year,” Town Clerk Lori Hawn said.
The board accepted Dickerson and Bowen’s bid.
Warren and Warren Asphalt Paving bid $104.85 per ton, a total of $157,275; and T.L. Wallace Construction bid $109 per ton, a total of $163,500.
In other business, the board:
• Adopted a resolution supporting the regional hazard mitigation plan developed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
• Approved budget amendments to finalize the 2019-20 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.