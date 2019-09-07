N. Pike views high school improvements

School district officials, band members and their friends and family gathered Thursday afternoon for the grand opening of the North Pike High School band hall expansion.
“On behalf of the board, thank you to the band parents and to parents in general,” school board member Etta Taplin said. “This is our tax dollars at work and we put them in our children.”
Originally set to open in September 2018, the updated facility is designed to hold a band greater than twice the size of the current band.
Teachers, students and community members attended the ceremony that saw the completion of a lengthy construction project complicated by everything from weather to litigation.
The band hall expansion comes as a piece of a $11.25 million bond issue passed by 65% of the district’s voters in March 2017.
The project included a new upper elementary building, the expansion to the band hall at the high school and a four-classroom addition, also located at the high school campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new upper elementary took place in July.
The 175-member band, which employs a convoy of school buses and its own 18-wheeler when it travels, was in cramped quarters in the original hall.
Band director Clint Boleware expressed gratitude and excitement about the opening of the new band hall.
“I can’t begin to explain to you the difference,” he said. “I want to thank Mr. Penton and the school board. Thanks for helping us out with this great facility.”
Addison Alexander, a 17-year-old senior and member of the color guard from Summit, said people are excited about the new addition.
“I feel ecstatic, over the moon,” she said. “Everyone seems happier or in a better mood.”
Superintendent Dennis Penton expressed his delight with the culmination of the project and the involvement from the community.
“Thank you all for being here and I want to thank the community for your patience and support,” he said.
