Zeta breezes by

While Southwest Mississippi came out of the path of Hurricane mostly Zeta unscathed, the Gulf Coast took a beating.
There was no significant damage in Southwest Mississippi aside from power outages in eastern Pike County and in Walthall County, which was closer to the center of the storm that quickly passed through Wednesday night.
Entergy reported more than 1,000 of its customers without power on Thursday morning, while Magnolia Electric’s grid appeared to be less hard hit, with a little more than 100 members of the electric cooperative without power in roughly the same area.
No structural damage was initially reported in either Pike or Walthall counties, the only area counties to be placed under a watch or warning ahead of the storm’s landfall.
Gov. Tate Reeves toured the damage on the Gulf Coast Thursday afternoon before giving a brief press conference.
After speaking with the son of a man whose parents home was blown off of its concrete stilts, Reeves spoke with reporters.
“It is a tough time. ... You’ve lost so much, and what I want to say to the people who have lost so much is that we care,” Reeves said when asked what he wants to accomplish by touring the damage to the coast. “People care. We are going to bring the full resources and compassion of the people of Mississippi.
“I am confident that all 3 million Mississippians that were not specifically affected by this storm will help as well.”
Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, La., as a strong Category 2 storm with winds of about 110 mph Wednesday.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported one death and multiple injuries associated with the storm in Harrison County, which took the brunt of the storm and had a mandatory evacuation.
Leslie Richardson, 58, drowned while taking video of the storm. In New Orleans, a 55-year-old man was electrocuted by fallen power lines. Four people died in Alabama and Georgia when trees fell on homes.
Mississippi Emergency Management Director Greg Michel said Zeta was only 1 mph away from Category 3 strength when it hit.
“This storm that hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast last night is indicative of the unpredictability of storms that are in the Gulf,” he said, noting that it stayed just under a Category 2 hurricane after landfall and for two hours as it passed over the state. “This was our fear yesterday as we saw the storm coming about.”
Zeta left more than 200,000 homes and businesses without power.
“In some places there are going to be some long-term power outages ... I just want everyone to be patient,” Michel said.
When asked about the possibility of the power outages effected the upcoming election, Reeves did not give a solid answer, noting that the state would be assessing damage to polling places.
Michel said MEMA has received many calls from people in need of blue tarps, which is a sign of heavy damage to homes.
He said Mississippians cannot breathe easy quite yet, noting that there is another storm developing in the Atlantic, and that there is still a month left in the hurricane season.
“We still have several weeks to go before we are at the end of Hurricane season. This is not the time to get complacent,” he said.
President Donald Trump approved Reeves’ preemptive diaster declaration request for Clarke, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Pearl River, Perry, Stone and Wayne counties, which gave Reeves the ability to “move assets” like the National Guard to areas in need.
“This will be our 10th federally declared diaster this year,” he said.
Reeves said he is certain the state will get assistance from the federal government following the storm based on the damage he has seen.
Michell said it is understandable that residents are tired of storms, but they need to keep their guard up.
“We are all exhausted but we are going to work together shoulder to shoulder to get through this,” he said.
