While Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate is gone, Gov. Tate Reeves’ new Safe Recovery order spells out the state’s new focus to curb the spread of COVID-19 while loosening some restrictions.
The new executive order went into effect 5 p.m. Wednesday — the moment the previous order expired — and loosens restrictions on all aspects of the previous orders, including ending the statewide mask mandate.
The order encourages all Mississippians to wear masks and continue following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. It asks for people to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distance, practice good hygiene and to self-quarantine when necessary.
Public and private social gatherings and recreational activities were expanded from 10 inside to 20 and 100 outside with social distancing. The order makes it clear that religious entities, voting precincts and classrooms are exempt from these restrictions.
Though there is no general mask mandate, Reeves’ order does require masks at schools whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.
Face coverings will not be required in schools for those with medical exemptions or while students eating and drinking, doing physical activities, giving presentations, or whenever masks are not practical or feasible.
Businesses are no longer required to enforce a mask mandate but are instead recommended to do so in “ reasonable, good-faith” efforts. The order opens business capacity from 50% to 75% and still requires employees to wear PPE and observe social distancing.
Restaurants and bars got similar treatment, but alcohol sales are still restricted from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Buffets are still prohibited, replaced with “cafeteria style” settings, with employees preparing plates of food.
Reception halls and conference centers are restricted to 50% capacity standing and 75% seated with social distancing, while auditoriums and movie theaters are still restricted to 50% capacity.
Concession stands are able to open in sports complexes, outdoor and indoor arenas, as long as CDC guidelines are in place and restricted to grab-and-go service.
Entrances to sports complexes and arenas are restricted as well, and signs must be placed at all open entrances. “Safety Officers” are also required to man complexes and arenas to “ensure that strict social distancing is observed by all players, coaches and fans at all times.”
K-12 sports are limited to 50% capacity, double the previous capacity, in outside venues and 25% indoor events. College sports seating is capped at 25% capacity in bowl seating, while club areas and suites seating was upped to 75%.
Like the previous order, masks are required when entering or exiting college or university stadiums, and social distancing also is required. Elevators at stadiums are limited to five people at a time. Local government-sanctioned events are restricted to 75% capacity, with social distancing.
In other virus news, Magnolia officials said the city’s mask mandate is still in effect until rescinded.
The state added 696 cases Thursday for a total of 98,886 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 10 deaths, bringing the total to 2,979.
