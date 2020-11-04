Mistletoe & Magic is Pike County’s kickoff to the Christmas shopping season and can be a harbinger of a business’s health into the next year.
That may truer than ever in this year of pandemic trials, tribulations and turmoil, when a number of businesses were ordered shuttered for weeks while state officials tried to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The majority of our participants this year said they had to have this event,” Pike County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Catherine Sanders said. “It’s the most important than it’s ever been.”
With COVID-19 still circulating and precautions still necessary to slow the spread of the virus, the event is now being spread out over three days, starting Thursday and extending through Saturday, to allow shoppers to a chance to take advantage of discounts and giveaways associated with the event while not having to crowd into the stores just on Thursday night.
Sanders said one participating merchant, Alford’s Flowers & Gifts, won’t stay open late Thursday, but will be open through the rest of the event.
“For people who don’t feel comfortable geting out in crowds, this gives more of an opportunity to spread out and benefit from the drawings and discounts,” Sanders said.
She said a number of merchants had reported having a rough year so far, making a good Christmas season even more important than usual.
“This event is to remind people to shop local first, and that has never mattered more than this year,” she said. “Things haven’t been great this year, and one business has told me that this shopping season will make or break them.”
With the stress of having to close because of pandemic orders in the spring, some businesses ultimately did not survive to try to have a good Christmas season.
Sanders said she knew of four businesses that closed due at least in part to the closures and loss of business they suffered in the spring.
Still, business health was ultimately a mixed bag through this pandemic-laden year so far.
“This has been a very tough year, maybe the toughest there’s ever been” because of health issues, Sanders said. “Some businesses never struggled before that have this year. Others are healthy and haven’t suffered at all.
“It’s bizarre, and it’s telling. Some stores with higher-end merchandise that you would think would have suffered, their sales were steady, except at the beginning of the pandemic. When all the businesses were shut, all the businesses suffered.”
Some businesses did notably well during the year.
Sanders pointed to liquor stores as “booming” businesses during the year. She promoted federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to area businesses, and asked a liquor store if he had sought one of the loans.
“He said he had never done as much business as now, and he didn’t need PPP,” Sanders said.
Also doing well? Consignment and thrift stores.
“They’re doing the best sales they’ve ever seen,” she said. “Cornerstone Consignment is going to open a second location soon.
“People may be more focused on the value of a dollar. They may have been locked up so long avoiding the virus and cleaned out some things so there are more things available and more space to put them in.”
As difficult as much of the year has been, Sanders was able to point to even more bright spots, with new businesses opening in Pike County, such as Vine’s 2.0 on Presley Boulevard; and to moves and expansions for businesses like High Five Athletics and Apparel and Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union.
Construction is also nearing completion for both Zaxby’s and Huey Magoo’s.
“Robb Street in Summit is booming, and there’s new construction on Anna Drive,” Sanders said. “It gives hope for the future. Good things are happening in Pike County.”
