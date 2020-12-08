As COVID-19 continues to run rampant in the community, some of South Pike’s schools have suffered attendance problems – by teachers.
Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School principal Kim Daniels told school board members Thursday that teachers had only a 60% attendance rate in November, and high school principal Caprice Smalley said his teachers had only a 68.5% attendance rate for the month.
“I had a number of teachers out with illnesses for extended periods,” Daniels said. She did not say whether any of those absences were COVID-related.
Smalley noted that the high school had had COVID quarantines during the past month, including the coaches and players of the boys and girls basketball teams.
However, student attendance overall did not take the same hit in November, as students attended at a 93% rate.
Not every school took the same hit, however. Junior high school principal Warren Eyster said his teachers had a better than 98% attendance rate, and students had an almost 97% attendance rate.
Board members expressed concerns about the educational consequences of so many teacher absences at some schools, when the district’s overall rating and several schools’ ratings are so low and depend largely on test scores.
Daniels said it is very difficult to find qualified substitutes to help students advance while their regular teachers are out.
Board members also discussed working conditions during COVID and whether teachers would benefit from talk therapy.
While Osyka Elementary School principal Angela Lowry said students there have access to counseling paid for by a five-year grant, teachers don’t have that ready access.
Eyster said he and his counselor try to talk to his teachers regularly about any problems they have, but board members said another sounding board might be beneficial as well.
“They might like to see someone different, someone they’re not around all the time,” board member Eva Andrews said.
“Teachers are doing the best they can,” Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said. “They’re teaching kids that they don’t know might have been exposed to COVID somewhere. They’re doing what they’ve been told to do, and then the state sends an email with new guidance. It’s a stressful time.”
She said she hopes the state will hold testing this year, but not hold the districts accountable for the scores this year.
“We need to see where our students are,” Scott said.
However, the tests’ measurements will be off, she said. The tests measure absolute performance as well as growth from one year to the next. Since tests were not given last year, “there’s no growth this year,” she said.
Growth likely would suffer, she said, because of the time out of the classroom last spring and this semester, even with online instruction.
“It’s just not the same without the students in the classroom,” Scott said. “They can still grow, and they are, but not as much as they could.”
