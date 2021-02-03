Sheriff: Lock up vehicles, valuables

Locking car doors and locking up valuables, especially guns, can help prevent some crimes from ever happening.
Vehicle burglaries remain among the most common crimes faced by most law enforcement agencies in Southwest Mississippi, Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said.
In 2020, his office responded to 158 cases that involved burglarized vehicles or stolen vehicles.
“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Brumfield said.
He’s urging residents to follow a few tips that greatly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a vehicle burglary.
“Please, please lock your vehicles. Take all your valuables out,” he said.
When burglars break into vehicles, firearms and expensive electronic devices like smartphones are among the most sought-after items.
Brumfield encourages people not to leave valuables like guns, phones and purses in unattended vehicles. If someone isn’t leaving their car for long, he advises that those valuables at least not be left in plain sight of passers-by who might be looking in.
He wants people to remember once they’re home for the night to get anything valuable enough that someone might want to steal it out of the car, then take it inside and lock it up.
Keeping cars locked is not only an easy way to prevent a break-in, it’s also an effective way.
“If it’s locked they walk to the next vehicle. They don’t want to get caught. They want an easy target,” Brumfield said.
Burglary victims aren’t the ones at fault, but Brumfield wants the public to be aware of the precautions they should take.
“Is it fair for us as citizens to have to do that? No. But unfortunately it’s the world we live in today,” Brumfield said. “We have to take precautions. If you can afford it, a great security system (of cameras) helps.”
He supports gun owners’ Second Amendment right to legally own firearms but also warns them of the ways their legally obtained weapons can become criminal tools.
“When they leave guns unsecure, they get into the wrong hands,” Brumfield said.
“The dangerous implication is that weapon getting in somebody’s hands that means to do somebody harm,” Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
He and Brumfield recalled a person reporting a gun they found on the side of the road in Pike County late last year. Deputies traced the gun’s origin to South Carolina.
“That just goes to show you how far a weapon can travel from where it was stolen,” Bellipanni said.
That’s why Bellipanni tells all gun owners to keep records of the serial numbers and descriptions of the make and model of all their firearms. If they do that, the guns can be registered in National Crime Information Center database after they’re stolen and more easily tracked and recovered.
“We don’t recover every gun stolen, but we do recover a lot,” Brumfield said.
