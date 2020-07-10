Hospitals throughout Southwest Mississippi are getting $3 million of the state”s $79.9 million share of federal CARES Act funds that are devoted to medical centers.
Rep. Sam Mims V, R-McComb, announced the funding Thursday. It was appropriated through House Bill 1782, which Gov. Tate Reeves signed Wednesday.
“While I was the author, many members of the legislature played a key role in bringing this important appropriation into law,” Mims said. “During this continuing healthcare pandemic we must do whatever possible to keep our healthcare providers functioning in order to properly care for our citizens.
“These CARE Act funds go directly to medical facilities and other providers for whatever is necessary to safely treat their patients.”
Congress approved the CARES Act funds at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the spring. The funds are designed to help government agencies and nonprofits recover costs associated with their response to the pandemic.
Local hospitals receiving funds include:
• Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia, $152,822.
• Field Health Systems in Centreville, $215,570.
• Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville, $89,300.
• Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, $1,230,930.
• King”s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, $ 970,948.
• Lawrence County Hospital, $ 243,630.
• Walthall General Hospital, $ 103,330.
