TYLERTOWN — Having started one preschool class this year with a federal grant, the Walthall County School District is looking at adding another next year.
And district officials need to know soon whether the school board wants to add a class or not.
“The sooner we know whether we can have two classes, we can screen applicants and keep the families interested,” said Tylertown Primary School principal Robin Duncan, whose facility would host the class.
She also said she would like to keep the preschool classes together in the kindergarten building at TPS, which would mean converting a computer lab into a regular classroom and relocating the lab.
“There’s some maintenance that would have to be done,” she said.
Superintendent Wade Carney noted that the district will also need to hire a teacher.
Dr. Andy Brock, the district’s federal programs coordinator, said federal funds are paying for the teacher hired for the class started by the three-year federal grant this year.
That grant allowed for a class of 20 students, of which 40%, or eight students at full capacity, had to be special-needs students.
Carney said a class started with local funds could but would not be required to have a particular proportion or number of — or any — special-needs students.
Julie Etheridge, the district’s director of special services, submitted a letter to board members noting a loss of capacity in Head Start centers serving Walthall County children.
Centers in Hope, St. Paul and Lexie served 220 students in the 1990s, she said. In the early 2000s, Hope had closed, but 20 Walthall children were served at Kokomo in Marion County, leaving 200 students served.
Kokomo is now closed, as well, Etheridge wrote, and a center that opened in Dexter for a few years has also closed, while Lexie’s capacity has been reduced. Now, with 80 slots available in Lexie and 60 at St. Paul, only 140 children can receive Head Start educational services in Walthall County.
Because of fears of COVID-19 transmission this school year, even fewer students took advantage of Head Start services. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bradley Brumfield said Lexie Head Start served only 44 students, and 28 were served at St. Paul.
“Early intervention is imperative for these students so that the gaps in learning can be closed while they are small,” Etheridge wrote. “This is why I feel it is imperative that we provide early learning opportunities to as many of our preschool children in Walthall County as we can.”
Brumfield said COVID-19 fears affected the district’s preschool class, as well, with only 17 of 20 slots eventually being filled, and there was some interest in online preschool services rather than in-person instruction.
“It never crossed my mind that we would have virtual pre-K,” Brumfield said. “Fortunately, most of them decided to come to school, anyway.”
Board members will consider later whether they will continue online services in the next school year.
